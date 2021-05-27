Etsomnia™ 312: Vacation!!!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Awesome countdown calendar above by AdleyAndAvery.
Although it’s just for a few days, Beloved and I are getting away for a
! I’ve been working my tail off, and I’m really excited. So I thought this week’s theme should be vacation-related items. Yay, vacation! mini-vacation
Just because you’re on vacation doesn’t mean you have to dress like a homeless crafter!
Need! By ThePoshShopCo
According to the description, this ukulele is perfect for taking on vacation. Please, heaven, don’t let this guy be in the room next door to me!
I’m a sucker for a good bright-colored leather bag, and this one is glorious! By BombayBlossom
$5,500 will get you “My Summer Vacation by Bill ******”. Individual results may vary.
My parent surprised me with a trip to Florida when I was a kid, and I still remember that thrill. This is a lovely way to let someone know they’re going someplace fantastic! By SimpleJoysStudio
It’s very cute, but I try not to make it that easy for thieves to find my wallet.
If it’s your goal to spend your vacation elongating your earlobes, have I ever got the thing for you!
I am not going to lie. I have needed this shirt. By 4seasonsclothing
Are those terrible shoes looking at me? I feel like they’re looking at me. And at someone to the left of me.
Vacation is apparently the perfect time to wear your mirrored granny panties. Good to know!
I never imagined a vaccination would be something I’d be excited about, but here we are. By PrimestoreUS
Looks like she’s auditioning for the . Ministry of Silly Walks
You know what makes me happy? Beaches. You know what makes me unhappy? Gratuitous signs.
They look not so much vacationy as murdery.
When we are doing a beach vacation, we plan NOTHING. However, the rest of our trips are deeply researched and arranged (by me, of course), and this seems like a terrific tool! By PeppermintAndPencils
I guess if you’re vacationing , this thing would be perfect! here
Definitely NOT.
These are very attractive women, but the minute those things they’re wearing hit the water, it’s all going to hell.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
May 27, 2021 at 7:02 am
For me, vacations are about simplifying and streamlining the more domestic and everyday things like clothing so that I can focus on all of the new things we are seeing and experiencing. Some of these Etsy sellers need to be reminded of that “less is more” maxim.
My oldest son needs that t-shirt. He starts complaining about family vacations even when we are at the planning stage.
May 27, 2021 at 7:47 am
That mirrored bathing suit….imagine laying on the beach with the sun both reflecting off you and burning you to bits. It hurts already.
May 27, 2021 at 8:00 am
Yay, Vacation!! (We plan to be up your way in late August!)
May 27, 2021 at 11:18 am
Since an early age, I have been fascinated with feet. Don’t ask me why but I have been. Guess it started in art class. One model today appears to only have four toes. I am barefoot 90% of the time in the house and a lot outdoors also. I still could five toes. Wild guess her ‘baby toe” never grew much and is hiding back there somewhere. She is in two posts today. I am on vacation 365 days a year and have been for over ten years. Love it. Hal
