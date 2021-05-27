Etsomnia™ 312: Vacation!!!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Awesome countdown calendar above by AdleyAndAvery.

Although it’s just for a few days, Beloved and I are getting away for a mini-vacation! I’ve been working my tail off, and I’m really excited. So I thought this week’s theme should be vacation-related items. Yay, vacation!

Just because you’re on vacation doesn’t mean you have to dress like a homeless crafter!

Need! By ThePoshShopCo

According to the description, this ukulele is perfect for taking on vacation. Please, heaven, don’t let this guy be in the room next door to me!

I’m a sucker for a good bright-colored leather bag, and this one is glorious! By BombayBlossom

$5,500 will get you “My Summer Vacation by Bill ******”. Individual results may vary.

My parent surprised me with a trip to Florida when I was a kid, and I still remember that thrill. This is a lovely way to let someone know they’re going someplace fantastic! By SimpleJoysStudio

It’s very cute, but I try not to make it that easy for thieves to find my wallet.

If it’s your goal to spend your vacation elongating your earlobes, have I ever got the thing for you!

I am not going to lie. I have needed this shirt. By 4seasonsclothing

Are those terrible shoes looking at me? I feel like they’re looking at me. And at someone to the left of me.

Vacation is apparently the perfect time to wear your mirrored granny panties. Good to know!

I never imagined a vaccination would be something I’d be excited about, but here we are. By PrimestoreUS

Looks like she’s auditioning for the Ministry of Silly Walks.

You know what makes me happy? Beaches. You know what makes me unhappy? Gratuitous signs.

They look not so much vacationy as murdery.

When we are doing a beach vacation, we plan NOTHING. However, the rest of our trips are deeply researched and arranged (by me, of course), and this seems like a terrific tool! By PeppermintAndPencils

I guess if you’re vacationing here, this thing would be perfect!

Definitely NOT.

These are very attractive women, but the minute those things they’re wearing hit the water, it’s all going to hell.