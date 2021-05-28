Photoshop Funnyman

James Fridman

Photoshop master and professional troller James Fridman has made a reputation for himself by taking requests to “fix” the images of people from all over the world to the next level. Fridman is a genius at twisting the sometimes awkwardly-worded requests with utterly hilarious results. Even though by now, people know that when they submit a request to Fridman, they will get something funny, he still manages to surprise the petitioners with unexpected interpretations. I love the way this man’s mind works.

But though Fridman is perfectly happy to make funny adjustments, he’s adamant about not changing people’s appearance to conform to society’s standards of beauty. He’s quite sweet about it, actually. A few months ago, a girl with Muscular Dystrophy asked Fridman to straighten out her arms so she looked “normal.” Here’s his response:

“Acceptance of your true self can be a constant battle. The term ‘normal’ is a propaganda technique used by the modern society to make us conform to a pre-existing standard. If people can’t look past your physical condition, they are most likely not worth your attention. A pretty young girl with a genuine smile and beautiful hair is all I see in this picture.”

