Repost: Hot Strings

9/1/18: Brilliantly blending classical instruments and contemporary music, the trio known as Ember make music so hot, it give me the vapors! Comprised of violinist Elliot Lyte and cellists Tom Huet and Chris Gascoine, the three began posting videos of their gorgeous, lush-sounding arrangements in 2016, and within a year, they had more than 20 million (!) views. They’ve bested 150 million views to date, with no end in sight.
It’s hard to believe they get such complex sound coming from just three instruments, but somehow they manage it. I recommend you take a good look at those instruments, by the way. They’re sexy as hell! Between their gorgeous music and the strong production value of their music videos, it should become immediately apparent why they gained such instant, wild popularity.
You can follow Ember Trio on their website and on YouTube.
May 29, 2021 at 6:22 am
Technically they are very good. I just didn’t care that much for their arrangements. They did mind me of a three-female group about 8 years ago that did the same thing. I’ll see if I can find their name later today. Maybe I am just way too much a classical music fan to kick back and enjoy them. Again, they are very good technically. Hal
LikeLike
May 29, 2021 at 7:06 am
New for me, thanks
LikeLike