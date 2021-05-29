Repost: Hot Strings

9/1/18: Brilliantly blending classical instruments and contemporary music, the trio known as Ember make music so hot, it give me the vapors! Comprised of violinist Elliot Lyte and cellists Tom Huet and Chris Gascoine, the three began posting videos of their gorgeous, lush-sounding arrangements in 2016, and within a year, they had more than 20 million (!) views. They’ve bested 150 million views to date, with no end in sight.

It’s hard to believe they get such complex sound coming from just three instruments, but somehow they manage it. I recommend you take a good look at those instruments, by the way. They’re sexy as hell! Between their gorgeous music and the strong production value of their music videos, it should become immediately apparent why they gained such instant, wild popularity.

You can follow Ember Trio on their website and on YouTube.