Repost: A Cure for the Blues

4/18/16: Today’s Beautiful Thing was sent to me by the lovely and talented StellaKate, who knows her blues!
In Chefchaouen, Morocco, all the buildings are painted beautiful shades of blue. The idea of painting everything blue was first introduced by Jewish refugees who settled there. They believed the color blue inspired thoughts of heaven. I can see why.
Happily, the beautiful tradition has been kept up in the older parts of the town. If I ever make it to Morocco, and I have long wanted to go, I will absolutely make my way to Chefchaouen. I can’t imagine anything more beautiful than an entire town painted in shades of blue.
These beautiful photos were collected by Brightside.me.
May 30, 2021 at 6:54 am
Shows what a community can do when they work together. We need more of that in this world. Hal
May 30, 2021 at 9:50 am
You are so very right!
May 30, 2021 at 8:43 am
I’m thinking about how we paint our porch ceiling blue to keep “bugs” away. Wonder if it works in a town setting.
May 30, 2021 at 9:49 am
That would be beautiful,
May 30, 2021 at 12:57 pm
I can always use a touch of blue!
