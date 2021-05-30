My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: A Cure for the Blues

Mario Tome

4/18/16: Today’s Beautiful Thing was sent to me by the lovely and talented StellaKate, who knows her blues!

In Chefchaouen, Morocco, all the buildings are painted beautiful shades of blue. The idea of painting everything blue was first introduced by Jewish refugees who settled there. They believed the color blue inspired thoughts of heaven. I can see why.

Happily, the beautiful tradition has been kept up in the older parts of the town. If I ever make it to Morocco, and I have long wanted to go, I will absolutely make my way to Chefchaouen. I can’t imagine anything more beautiful than an entire town painted in shades of blue.

These beautiful photos were collected by Brightside.me.

Alexander Dragunov

Claude Renault

Brian Hammonds

Sorin Rechitan

Broocee Oz

Giorgio Compagnoni

halifaxlight

Michael Sheridan

Beum Photography

Claude Renault

Cherry Bharati

Michael Badt

Olga Osipova

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Repost: A Cure for the Blues

  1. janhaltn
    May 30, 2021 at 6:54 am

    Shows what a community can do when they work together. We need more of that in this world. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    May 30, 2021 at 8:43 am

    I’m thinking about how we paint our porch ceiling blue to keep “bugs” away. Wonder if it works in a town setting.

  3. swallowridge2
    May 30, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    I can always use a touch of blue!

