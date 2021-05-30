Repost: A Cure for the Blues

4/18/16: Today’s Beautiful Thing was sent to me by the lovely and talented StellaKate, who knows her blues!

In Chefchaouen, Morocco, all the buildings are painted beautiful shades of blue. The idea of painting everything blue was first introduced by Jewish refugees who settled there. They believed the color blue inspired thoughts of heaven. I can see why.

Happily, the beautiful tradition has been kept up in the older parts of the town. If I ever make it to Morocco, and I have long wanted to go, I will absolutely make my way to Chefchaouen. I can’t imagine anything more beautiful than an entire town painted in shades of blue.

These beautiful photos were collected by Brightside.me.