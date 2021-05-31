My OBT

Memorial Day 2021

by

Happy Memorial Day, all!

For those of you who don’t know, Memorial Day is a U.S. holiday when we honor and mourn the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May.

Since it’s not a holiday often explained to children, I thought the videos below were particularly valuable.

Thanking every family who has made the greatest sacrifice.

2 thoughts on “Memorial Day 2021

  1. bcparkison
    May 31, 2021 at 7:37 am

    Very good. while no one in my family ever died in battle they did serve and several of my high school friends did pay the price in that ” should never have been ” war.

  2. janhaltn
    May 31, 2021 at 7:43 am

    I served in the US Navy for 23 years but I never saw combat. I am a Veteran but my day is later. Today is for all those who served and never came home. May they rest in peace. Hal

