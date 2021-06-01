Just Dance.

We are away, so today’s post will be short, but very, very sweet! The lovely and talented Ms. Mojo (if you don’t already follow her, you should) posted the top 10 most underrated dance scenes, and I thoroughly enjoyed them ALL!
From choreography by Bob Fosse to Jerome Robbins to Agnes de Mille and appearances by some of my all-time favorites including Danny Kaye, Donald O’Connor, and the phenomenal Gwen Verdon, the dance scenes explored are uniformly fantastic.
And I so enjoyed the 16-minute dance video, I’ve included a few more of Ms. Mojo’s lineups below. I think you’re really going to enjoy them!
You can follow the amazing Ms. Mojo on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter!
And because I couldn’t resist…
June 1, 2021 at 6:38 am
That compilation was great. It was fun to see all of those segments of wonderful dance sequences removed from the context of the movies and there were a couple of them that I had actually never seen before.
June 1, 2021 at 8:05 am
This was fun. Maybe if I had kept dancing I would be in better shape today. lol
