Just Dance.

We are away, so today’s post will be short, but very, very sweet! The lovely and talented Ms. Mojo (if you don’t already follow her, you should) posted the top 10 most underrated dance scenes, and I thoroughly enjoyed them ALL!

From choreography by Bob Fosse to Jerome Robbins to Agnes de Mille and appearances by some of my all-time favorites including Danny Kaye, Donald O’Connor, and the phenomenal Gwen Verdon, the dance scenes explored are uniformly fantastic.

And I so enjoyed the 16-minute dance video, I’ve included a few more of Ms. Mojo’s lineups below. I think you’re really going to enjoy them!

