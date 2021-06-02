My OBT

We just spent a long weekend huddling for warmth at our little shared beach shack, so today, I needed something that looked like I wanted to feel: Summery. And that is how we got to the marvelous oil paintings of London-based artist, Carole Nataf.

“I am inspired to paint the intimacy of my surroundings and the attraction that absorbing places, stirring people and tantalizing objects exercise on me. As a plein air painter, I favor immediate contact with my subject. However, I do venture painting after digital photography and explore the frustration of its artificial format in my recent portraits. I approach the creative process as construction work, where simplified shapes are juxtaposed without blending to assemble a landscape, a body or a face. I apply thick brushstrokes onto a wet surface to obtain a rich and juicy texture and to manifest the tangible physical presence of my subject imposing itself.”

Carole Nataf Artist’s Statement

You can see all of Carole Nataf’s wonderful paintings on Instagram and in her Etsy shop.

  1. bcparkison
    June 2, 2021 at 7:37 am

    She is really good. I was surprised to see how small the canvas was in the outside picture of her painting.

