A Gimlet Eye

Today, thanks to a marvelous recommendation by fellow blogger/loyal reader/good friend Laura, we are checking out the piercing, sardonic eye of British photographer Martin Parr. He plays on his viewers’ prejudices by feeding our assumptions about people. Parr has an amazing way of exploiting (in a good way) his subjects’ peculiarities to confirm our skewed world views. I find his beach photos particularly powerful. I would be willing to swear I have been the next towel over from these people. His way of capturing them in exactly the right moment makes the photos feel personal, like you’ve stumbled upon a box of unknown family snapshots.

“With photography, I like to create fiction out of reality. I try and do this by taking society’s natural prejudice and giving this a twist” – Martin Parr

Parr’s sense of parody and good-natured ridicule are turned not just on his subjects, but also on the viewers. We share the responsibility for the effectiveness of his images.

