My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

A Gimlet Eye

Martin Parr

Today, thanks to a marvelous recommendation by fellow blogger/loyal reader/good friend Laura, we are checking out the piercing, sardonic eye of British photographer Martin Parr. He plays on his viewers’ prejudices by feeding our assumptions about people. Parr has an amazing way of exploiting (in a good way) his subjects’ peculiarities to confirm our skewed world views. I find his beach photos particularly powerful. I would be willing to swear I have been the next towel over from these people. His way of capturing them in exactly the right moment makes the photos feel personal, like you’ve stumbled upon a box of unknown family snapshots.

“With photography, I like to create fiction out of reality. I try and do this by taking society’s natural prejudice and giving this a twist”

– Martin Parr

Parr’s sense of parody and good-natured ridicule are turned not just on his subjects, but also on the viewers. We share the responsibility for the effectiveness of his images.

You can learn more about brilliant photographer Martin Parr on his website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “A Gimlet Eye

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 24, 2021 at 6:56 am

    Yay! I am so glad you enjoyed Parr’s photography. I am a big fan. I love how bold and bright his photographs are and the way his candid photos are so rich in narrative possibilities about the characters and scenes he captures. He has such a good eye for the really characterful people. (And I feel very honoured to have suggested content for your wonderful blog.)

  2. janhaltn
    May 24, 2021 at 7:18 am

    Let me thank Laura also. THANKS = I enjoyed all of the pictures in this post. Some really good work -= H

