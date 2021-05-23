Repost: Endangered Paper

6/30/17: Today, for your consideration, I bring you the phenomenally-detailed endangered animal paper cuts by Patrick Cabral, a.k.a. Darkgravity. And 50% of all sales of these meticulously-created beauties go to the World Wide Fund for Nature to help preserve endangered species in Cabral’s native Philippines!

Check out more of Cabral’s wonderful work on his website , Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Patrick Cabral/Darkgravity.

