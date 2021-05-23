My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Endangered Paper

by

cabral

Patrick Cabral/Darkgravity

6/30/17: Today, for your consideration, I bring you the phenomenally-detailed endangered animal paper cuts by Patrick Cabral, a.k.a. Darkgravity. And 50% of all sales of these meticulously-created beauties go to the World Wide Fund for Nature to help preserve endangered species in Cabral’s native Philippines!

Check out more of Cabral’s wonderful work on his website , Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Patrick Cabral/Darkgravity.

(Via)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Repost: Endangered Paper

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    May 23, 2021 at 6:36 am

    I wonder how she makes them. There seems to be some embossing in them and not just plain cutting. Happy Sunday to all. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    May 23, 2021 at 7:56 am

    Paper art just never ends. so much talent

    Like

    Reply
  4. gifted50
    May 23, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Wow! Beautiful and talented!

    Like

    Reply

