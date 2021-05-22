My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Jimmy and Beau: Today’s Post Sponsored by Kleenex®

A number of people I adore have lost their dogs lately, so I’ve been thinking about this post.

1/24/15: Today, I’m going to make you cry. Sorry. It’s not me, really. It’s Jimmy Stewart.

Sure, he’s made us cry before. He is known for his beautiful, moving, powerful performances. We’ve seen him convincingly portray broken men, but even so, there was always something reassuringly solid about him. Something that made us feel safe. Maybe that’s why seeing him vulnerable is so devastating.

Here is the great man, reading a poem he wrote about his dog which he read on “The Tonight Show” in 1981.

Now blow your nose, and watch these dogs who forgot how to dog.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: Jimmy and Beau: Today’s Post Sponsored by Kleenex®

  1. bcparkison
    May 22, 2021 at 7:20 am

    Something strange is going on with my Babe. for a couple of days now she just isn’t the same. ??? She has even refused to come in at night and slept on the porch. She has never in her 7 years done this.

  3. janhaltn
    May 22, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    In my world, dogs are special. There have been very few years that I have not had at least one of them. Jan loved cats as much as I loved my dogs. This came from a game, but it is true. “If dogs don’t to heaven, I want to go where they go.” Hal

