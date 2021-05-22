Repost: Jimmy and Beau: Today’s Post Sponsored by Kleenex®

A number of people I adore have lost their dogs lately, so I’ve been thinking about this post.
1/24/15: Today, I’m going to make you cry. Sorry. It’s not me, really. It’s Jimmy Stewart.
Sure, he’s made us cry before. He is known for his beautiful, moving, powerful performances. We’ve seen him convincingly portray broken men, but even so, there was always something reassuringly solid about him. Something that made us feel safe. Maybe that’s why seeing him vulnerable is so devastating.
Here is the great man, reading a poem he wrote about his dog which he read on “The Tonight Show” in 1981.
Now blow your nose, and watch these dogs who forgot how to dog.
May 22, 2021 at 7:20 am
Something strange is going on with my Babe. for a couple of days now she just isn’t the same. ??? She has even refused to come in at night and slept on the porch. She has never in her 7 years done this.
May 22, 2021 at 11:36 am
Some of the saddest poems and songs are about dogs! Did you see this (decades old) obit? https://www.brainpickings.org/2013/09/16/e-b-white-dog-obituary/?fbclid=IwAR29fqJMfbuhUOuBMvXU8oQxn29jBGeC4XWwzeY7AnIcQBuB0Azt2Qkskk4
May 22, 2021 at 12:39 pm
In my world, dogs are special. There have been very few years that I have not had at least one of them. Jan loved cats as much as I loved my dogs. This came from a game, but it is true. “If dogs don’t to heaven, I want to go where they go.” Hal
