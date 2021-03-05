My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Obvious Plant

Today is my good friend A’s birthday. In honor of her, I thought these hilarious joke art pieces were in order. Made by Obvious Plant Toys, the adorably-disruptive artists created these weird toys which they then plant in supermarkets and drug store toy sections. I would absolutely love to come across one of their witty creations, but I’d be really mad to discover they weren’t available for purchase. In addition to their brilliant toys, Obvious Plant also produces joke books, calendars, and tee shirts. While they do make some of their nutty items available in their online shop, everything sells out quickly. That’s probably for the best. My friend and I would likely spend way too much money sending each other these things.

Jeff Wysaski is the mad genius behind Obvious Plant. For years, he’s been dropping his little commentaries on capitalism and pop culture in shops wherever he goes. I wonder if he then lays in wait to spy people’s reactions to them. I certainly would!

You can see all of Obvious Plant Toys’ hilarious products on their website and Instagram, and you can (try to) buy their wacky wares in their online store.

  1. galeriaredelius
    March 5, 2021 at 9:28 am

    This is beyond hilarious, I had a really good laugh – thank you so much! It must be so fun to develop these and think of new “products”!

  2. Lisa DeCaro
    March 5, 2021 at 10:15 am

    Barbie Chewables. MUST. HAVE! This is truly brilliant. I especially love the “typos”that have meaning… “smell of a damp forest after a genital rain”…. ?!?!? Mwahahaha!

  4. janhaltn
    March 5, 2021 at 11:48 am

    must not be in the right mood for this today. Hal

  5. janhaltn
    March 5, 2021 at 11:50 am

    I must not be in the right mood for this today. Hal

