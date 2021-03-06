Repost: Dear Virginia Slims

This week marks the 9th anniversary of my giving up smoking, so I though it fitting to share my last love letter to the brand of my heart, Virginia Slims.
3/4/14: Dear Virginia Slims, Today is the two-year anniversary of our breakup. I still think about you sometimes. Do you think about me? I keep coming across old pictures of us together, and they make me nostalgic.
Honestly, I only ever meant for us to be a fling. I knew we were doomed from the start. Then there was that affair I had in Paris with those Royale Anis cigarettes. What can I say? They were adorable and very, very French.
Still, you saw me through some tough times. And even though it didn’t work out, I’ll always love you.
So let’s just be mature about this. When I inevitably see you out with someone else, I can’t promise it won’t hurt, but I do promise to be civil. I’ll nod and smile a little and walk on by. Sure, I’ll probably think about you for a bit, but I’ll pull myself together and go bravely on without you.
Goodbye forever,
Me
P.S. We are NEVER, EVER, EVER getting back together.
March 6, 2021 at 8:00 am
First, my big main computer is back up. Had a cable gone bad and it has been replaced. Now to today’s post, being a two pack a day smoker we never knew how dangerous it was. I started smoking at age 14 because Frank Sinatra smoked in a movie. “Call for Phillip Morris” I also loved. YES, in March 1995 I had my last cig. They even smell bad today. Hal
March 6, 2021 at 8:16 am
Ah….22 years for my breakup with V S Menthol! Left me with many added lbs I have never been able to remove…Slim indeed! Remember when they had gifts for bar codes? I got a leather jacket!!!! Oh the pure ignorance of youth ;o) And thanks for the reminder that I too shall never ever let that vixen near me again!
March 6, 2021 at 8:45 am
My husband is coming up on his 7-year breakup with Salem 100s. Started when he was 16…… He quit and never looked back. So thankful.
March 6, 2021 at 9:04 am
Congrats to you…keep it up. This is one thing I NEVER got into, I watched my grand dad suffer all my life and have never understood the attraction.
