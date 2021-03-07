Repost: David Attenborough Explains It All

I just love this one!
3/1/14 (I didn’t have much to say on this particular day, apparently): On the theme of stuff that I find funny, here’s this thing, which is fascinating not just because it’s David Attenborough, who I love, and not just because it’s curling, the weirdest sport of the winter Olympics, but also because that woman’s eyes are a freakishly pure shade of blue.
It’s not exactly ha-ha funny, but it’s definitely clever as hell, and I like it quite a bit. And also . . . vodka.
2021 addition: Since this one was so brief, I thought I’d add a couple of my other favorite silly Attenborough narrations. Enjoy!
March 7, 2021 at 10:21 am
Oh, that little turtle. Given credence by a single voice. Adorable.
March 7, 2021 at 11:09 am
He is one of a kind. I can’t always understand him…loosing my hearing…but he is world class.
March 7, 2021 at 1:16 pm
My Sunday morning timer went off before I could write this post. Yes, he is one of a find. Don’t get to read a all lot but I am able to read is dead on. Hal
