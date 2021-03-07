My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: David Attenborough Explains It All

The only kind of curling I’m likely to do.

I just love this one!

3/1/14 (I didn’t have much to say on this particular day, apparently): On the theme of stuff that I find funny, here’s this thing, which is fascinating not just because it’s David Attenborough, who I love, and not just because it’s curling, the weirdest sport of the winter Olympics, but also because that woman’s eyes are a freakishly pure shade of blue.

It’s not exactly ha-ha funny, but it’s definitely clever as hell, and I like it quite a bit. And also . . . vodka.

2021 addition: Since this one was so brief, I thought I’d add a couple of my other favorite silly Attenborough narrations. Enjoy!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: David Attenborough Explains It All

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    March 7, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Oh, that little turtle. Given credence by a single voice. Adorable.

  2. bcparkison
    March 7, 2021 at 11:09 am

    He is one of a kind. I can’t always understand him…loosing my hearing…but he is world class.

  3. janhaltn
    March 7, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    My Sunday morning timer went off before I could write this post. Yes, he is one of a find. Don’t get to read a all lot but I am able to read is dead on. Hal

