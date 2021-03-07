Repost: David Attenborough Explains It All

The only kind of curling I’m likely to do.

I just love this one!

3/1/14 (I didn’t have much to say on this particular day, apparently): On the theme of stuff that I find funny, here’s this thing, which is fascinating not just because it’s David Attenborough, who I love, and not just because it’s curling, the weirdest sport of the winter Olympics, but also because that woman’s eyes are a freakishly pure shade of blue.

It’s not exactly ha-ha funny, but it’s definitely clever as hell, and I like it quite a bit. And also . . . vodka.

2021 addition: Since this one was so brief, I thought I’d add a couple of my other favorite silly Attenborough narrations. Enjoy!