Happy International Women’s Day! In honor of the day, I wanted to share with you an educational game called Who’s She? The two-player tabletop game explores extraordinary women who changed the world. It comes in a single-play paper version, a more durable cardboard version, and a giftable version in wood. They also offer a Mighty Women Scratch Off Poster with 28 watercolor portraits of inspiring women.

Rather than guessing their identities using their appearance, players guess by asking about their accomplishments, with questions like: Did she win a Nobel Prize? Did she make a discovery? Was she a spy? The game encompasses a diverse array of iconic women from Hatshepsut to Serena Williams, and it would make a great learning tool for children of all genders.

You can learn more about the game on the Playeress website and on Instagram and Facebook.