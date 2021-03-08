My OBT

Who’s She?

2 Comments

Happy International Women’s Day! In honor of the day, I wanted to share with you an educational game called Who’s She? The two-player tabletop game explores extraordinary women who changed the world. It comes in a single-play paper version, a more durable cardboard version, and a giftable version in wood. They also offer a Mighty Women Scratch Off Poster with 28 watercolor portraits of inspiring women.

Rather than guessing their identities using their appearance, players guess by asking about their accomplishments, with questions like: Did she win a Nobel Prize? Did she make a discovery? Was she a spy? The game encompasses a diverse array of iconic women from Hatshepsut to Serena Williams, and it would make a great learning tool for children of all genders.

You can learn more about the game on the Playeress website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Who’s She?

  1. janhaltn
    March 8, 2021 at 9:17 am

    YES!! I love magic. Have all my life. No, the game was the topic of today’s post and I did find it interesting. Yes, I would like to learn about all of the amazing women. But, I clicked on the UK Best Magic and had a blast watching those super amazing magicians. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

