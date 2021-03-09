My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Firefly Date Night (and Other Spectacles)

Daniel Kordan

Russian photographer Daniel Kordan’s photographs are dreamy and utterly fascinating. I’ve never seen anything like the locations he finds, and his photos of these unique spots are positively epic. Every one of them looked like the perfect setting for a story I wanted to read. I first discovered Kordan’s work when I stumbled upon his fireflies series. He went to Japan to photograph firefly mating season. I had no idea that was even a thing. Where does he get his research?

“Fireflies are very sensitive. They need clean water nearby, warm humid air (but not rain), and no lights. Not a single photo can show how beautiful it is—shimmering and blinking forest full of little stars.”

– Daniel Kordan

Firefly mating season is going on my bucket list, along with quite a few of of Kordan’s other magical locations.

You can see more of Daniel Kordan’s amazing work on his website and on Instagram. You can also purchase prints in his shop.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Firefly Date Night (and Other Spectacles)

  1. bcparkison
    March 9, 2021 at 9:10 am

    Wouldn’t it be fun to be a “tag-a-long” on his trips.

  2. Violet
    March 9, 2021 at 9:21 am

    I ran across Daniel two years ago when I saw his astonishing instagram posts about his voyage on the Bark Europa (tall sailing ship)…his comments on his photos are as interesting as the pictures themselves. From there I got lost down a rabbit hole on youtube about the Bark Eurpoa sailing the Drake Passage, which is the roughest sea passage in the world. It’s quite a journey if you have some time on your hands: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPe0jzyaMqo&t=70s

  3. janhaltn
    March 9, 2021 at 9:22 am

    Donna hit a home run today. I love all of them. I can’t find one that I love more than the others. Beautiful work. Hal

  4. Ann
    March 9, 2021 at 11:37 am

    OMG new obsession thank you very much! I have to be able to absorb these on my tv not my little ass phone. Absolutley beyond spectacular! To have a smidgeon of this talent would be a lifetime quest I have started too late. Let’s see where I can go with it.

  5. isaiah46ministries
    March 9, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    Oh my goodness! These are some of the most beautiful objects I have ever seen. Thank you so much for sharing them. Wow!

