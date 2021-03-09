Firefly Date Night (and Other Spectacles)

Daniel Kordan

Russian photographer Daniel Kordan’s photographs are dreamy and utterly fascinating. I’ve never seen anything like the locations he finds, and his photos of these unique spots are positively epic. Every one of them looked like the perfect setting for a story I wanted to read. I first discovered Kordan’s work when I stumbled upon his fireflies series. He went to Japan to photograph firefly mating season. I had no idea that was even a thing. Where does he get his research?

“Fireflies are very sensitive. They need clean water nearby, warm humid air (but not rain), and no lights. Not a single photo can show how beautiful it is—shimmering and blinking forest full of little stars.” – Daniel Kordan

Firefly mating season is going on my bucket list, along with quite a few of of Kordan’s other magical locations.

You can see more of Daniel Kordan’s amazing work on his website and on Instagram. You can also purchase prints in his shop.