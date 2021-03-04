2021 Underwater Photographer of the Year

Photo: Renee Capozzola

Etsomnia is taking the week off, because between my oral surgery and work, I just could not get my **** together.

I’m pleased to report that the 2021 Underwater Photography of the Year results have been announced. The award celebrates the diversity of aquatic life through photography. It is open to amateurs and professionals alike, and the pictures are nothing short of spectacular. The photo categories are as follows: Wide Angle, Macro, Wrecks, Behaviour, Portrait, Black & White, Compact Camera, Up & Coming, British Waters Wide Angle, British Waters Macro, British Waters ‘Living Together’, and British Waters Compact. There is also a special Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year award, which is open to both underwater and above-water photos.

“I dedicated several evenings to photographing in the shallows at sunset, and I was finally rewarded with this scene: glass-calm water, a rich sunset, sharks, and even birds,” – Winning photographer Renee Capozzola

The competition attracted a record 5500 photographs from 500 underwater photographer from around the world. The winning images are seen by millions of people across the globe, giving us all one more thing in common – our fascination with the underwater world.

You can follow the Underwater Photographer of the Year competition on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.