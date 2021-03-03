Distant Memories

Cristina Coral

We’re looking today at the reflective work of Italian artist Cristina Coral. Both her straight photography and her mixed-media projects are about memory and how details can begin to vanish with time. I am especially drawn to the way she partially obscures her photography subjects so that the photo seems to be more about the background. It also makes the photos more likely to remind you of someone or something from your past, since the model isn’t clearly identified.

“Human memory is an extraordinary process that researchers are still trying to better understand. Our memories make us who we are, yet the process is not perfect. While we are capable of remembering an astonishing amount of information, we are also susceptible to mistakes and errors. Time is a perpetual entity which transcend from our lives where no traces are left of the beginning or the end, we comprehend and align to its forms under an everlasting overlap of memories. The grasp of the new awareness is the meaning in which our reality lies in, a simple memory is what fills the void with faith for a next one to follow.

In her mixed-media work, Coral places vintage photographs under materials like vintage textiles, evoking nostalgia and giving her pieces a kind of mystery.

You can see all of Cristina Coral’s though-provoking photographs on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.