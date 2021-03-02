Kind of a Funny Story

Nalle Sjöblad

A million years, I worked in advertising. I loved the work, though the constant competition with one’s peers was too uncomfortable for me to stick with it. But it has given me a lingering fondness for advertising spots that are funny and clever and unexpected… and memorable! Today’s beautiful things are just that. These ads were conceived and directed by Helsinki-based short film creator Nalle Sjöblad.

“I’m a film director who likes to tell funny stories. Sometimes I enjoy telling sad stories, if they have a bit of humor to them. I think laughing at one’s own (passing) misery is the pinnacle of human experience. This is how I see life. “As a kid I wanted to be a scientist, even though all my science projects often reminded more of paint drenched wood sculptures than anything scientific. I also built a series of useless traps for catching snakes.” – About Nalle Sjöblad

Now that I think about it, that quote may have lost something in the translation… Anyway, great videos!

You can see all of Nalle Sjöblad’s videos on his website and on Vimeo and Instagram.