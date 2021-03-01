Making the Cut

While I was looking around last weekend for old blog posts, I was reminded about Cut.com. They set up uncomfortable, though-provoking, often-hilarious situations, then record them for our amusement and edification. Their video series include things like “Strange Buds,” which involves people who are very different – like the rabbi, priest, and gay atheist above – to smoke pot together and talk about the things that make them different. You may not love what everyone has to say, but there’s something revelatory about the interactions that take place, if you’re willing to be open to the experience. I find their videos thoroughly refreshing and enlightening. Although they start with the differences between us, I think the videos are more there to break stereotypes than to exploit them.

They’re not all deep. Some are silly, some are funny, some are just there, but I can honestly say it was a very pleasant rabbit hole to go down.

You can see all of Cut’s fun videos on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.