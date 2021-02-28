Repost: You Never Forget Your First

Okay, technically this was my third blog post, not my first, but I still think that although it’s short, it’s very sweet.

Here’s a look back at a video comprised of pure, unadulterated joy.

2/28/2014: My inner child and I are in constant contact. We blow bubbles and have tea parties together. I incline more to silly than to sober, prefer dress up to dressed up, and I will choose cupcakes over quinoa every time. However, watching this OBT made me realize that somewhere along the way, I lost my little-kid-style joy. When was the last time anything delighted me this much? Wait, I remember. It was my first dirty martini, and you KNOW that was a long time ago.

Enjoy.