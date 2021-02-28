My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: You Never Forget Your First

by 5 Comments

Okay, technically this was my third blog post, not my first, but I still think that although it’s short, it’s very sweet.

Here’s a look back at a video comprised of pure, unadulterated joy.

2/28/2014: My inner child and I are in constant contact. We blow bubbles and have tea parties together. I incline more to silly than to sober, prefer dress up to dressed up, and I will choose cupcakes over quinoa every time. However, watching this OBT made me realize that somewhere along the way, I lost my little-kid-style joy. When was the last time anything delighted me this much? Wait, I remember. It was my first dirty martini, and you KNOW that was a long time ago.  

Enjoy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Repost: You Never Forget Your First

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    February 28, 2021 at 8:04 am

    I have a basket full of ‘first’ memories. My first job and my first kiss did top the list. Today, I still have ‘first memories. My first house in Florida is currently at the top. When I stop having first memories, I will not be happy. What tops your list? We were together for 50 years and married for 48 years. My first and only wife. With all my very bad life at the time, When she said, “i do” was a first that I will never forget. Hal

    PS: I must have missed it and I can’t find it. Donna must have posted something about her new real estate job. The first something for her. I hope she either posts it again and emails me. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. lois
    February 28, 2021 at 8:30 am

    Do not come between a little girl and her rain–this is amazing! The joy on that adorable little face….so darn cute!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Michele
    February 28, 2021 at 9:03 am

    This makes my soul smile! So adorable!

    Like

    Reply
  4. yfaus
    February 28, 2021 at 10:50 am

    My heart is singing! Pure simple joy!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.