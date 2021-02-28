Repost: You Never Forget Your First

Okay, technically this was my third blog post, not my first, but I still think that although it’s short, it’s very sweet.
Here’s a look back at a video comprised of pure, unadulterated joy.
2/28/2014: My inner child and I are in constant contact. We blow bubbles and have tea parties together. I incline more to silly than to sober, prefer dress up to dressed up, and I will choose cupcakes over quinoa every time. However, watching this OBT made me realize that somewhere along the way, I lost my little-kid-style joy. When was the last time anything delighted me this much? Wait, I remember. It was my first dirty martini, and you KNOW that was a long time ago.
Enjoy.
February 28, 2021 at 8:04 am
I have a basket full of ‘first’ memories. My first job and my first kiss did top the list. Today, I still have ‘first memories. My first house in Florida is currently at the top. When I stop having first memories, I will not be happy. What tops your list? We were together for 50 years and married for 48 years. My first and only wife. With all my very bad life at the time, When she said, “i do” was a first that I will never forget. Hal
PS: I must have missed it and I can’t find it. Donna must have posted something about her new real estate job. The first something for her. I hope she either posts it again and emails me. Hal
February 28, 2021 at 9:05 am
I love your philosophy of collecting firsts!
February 28, 2021 at 8:30 am
Do not come between a little girl and her rain–this is amazing! The joy on that adorable little face….so darn cute!
February 28, 2021 at 9:03 am
This makes my soul smile! So adorable!
February 28, 2021 at 10:50 am
My heart is singing! Pure simple joy!
