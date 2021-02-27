7 is My Lucky Number!

It’s my seventh blogiversary! Hard to believe it’s been seven years of daily beautiful things. My first subject, Little Miss Mahem, is now 11 years old. It’s really clear how much we’ve both grown (her up, and me out)!

I wanted to take a moment to offer my deepest gratitude for my followers. We’ve formed a lovely little community here over the years, and on my darkest days (of which there are precious few these days, thank goodness!), you are one of the reasons I get myself up and out of bed. Thank you so much for your continued support and kindness and sweetness – both to me and to each other – and humor and all your wonderful suggestions. I may not have figured out how to monetize the blog yet, but what I get from you all is better than money!

I have struggled with this next announcement, but it’s unavoidable. I also need to announce that real estate is taking up way more time than I expected, so I’ve decided to write five new posts each week, published Monday through Friday, and then publish “reruns” (and occasional guest posts) on the weekends. I hope that doesn’t mean my loyal readers will feel abandoned, but there are just not enough hours in the week!

Since the traditional seventh anniversary gift is copper, I thought I’d start my weekend reruns with a post from last year about an artist that works in copper. Enjoy! (Click the photo below to go to the original post).