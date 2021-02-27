7 is My Lucky Number!

It’s my seventh blogiversary! Hard to believe it’s been seven years of daily beautiful things. My first subject, Little Miss Mahem, is now 11 years old. It’s really clear how much we’ve both grown (her up, and me out)!
I wanted to take a moment to offer my deepest gratitude for my followers. We’ve formed a lovely little community here over the years, and on my darkest days (of which there are precious few these days, thank goodness!), you are one of the reasons I get myself up and out of bed. Thank you so much for your continued support and kindness and sweetness – both to me and to each other – and humor and all your wonderful suggestions. I may not have figured out how to monetize the blog yet, but what I get from you all is better than money!
I have struggled with this next announcement, but it’s unavoidable. I also need to announce that real estate is taking up way more time than I expected, so I’ve decided to write five new posts each week, published Monday through Friday, and then publish “reruns” (and occasional guest posts) on the weekends. I hope that doesn’t mean my loyal readers will feel abandoned, but there are just not enough hours in the week!
Since the traditional seventh anniversary gift is copper, I thought I’d start my weekend reruns with a post from last year about an artist that works in copper. Enjoy! (Click the photo below to go to the original post).
February 27, 2021 at 7:41 am
Many congratulations
February 27, 2021 at 9:42 am
Thank you, Sheree!
February 27, 2021 at 10:14 am
Pleasure
February 27, 2021 at 7:45 am
I followed the link to the original post. I attempted to make a comment. I got this (Sorry, this comment could not be posted.). Oh well I like the original post also. Seven years is a life time on the Internet. Thanks for making my day, each and every day. Hal
February 27, 2021 at 9:43 am
Thank you, Hal! I’m not sure why comments aren’t working. I guess I’ll have to figure that out if this is going to be a regular thing!
February 27, 2021 at 8:49 am
We will celebrate that your new life is working. It can’t be easy selling anything in New York these days.
February 27, 2021 at 9:44 am
It’s surprising fun, but suddenly very competitive. I’m loving it!
February 27, 2021 at 8:56 am
I am so appreciative that you have taken the time to create your marvellous blog and share it with all of us. Posting every day for seven years is phenomenal. Thank you for finding a balance where you have time for you – that is so important.
February 27, 2021 at 9:45 am
Thank you! I agree. It’s hard to make a change, but I hope this will be a good balance.
February 27, 2021 at 9:36 am
Congrats! Your blog is a fixed part of my morning routine and I really appreciate the work you put into it. May the commissions flow!
February 27, 2021 at 9:46 am
Thank you, my love! From your mouth to the real estate gods’ ears!
February 27, 2021 at 9:59 am
Happy Blogiversary, Donna! You deliver something beautiful and amazing every single day–I don’t know how you do it! Thank you thank you thank you!!! Go forth and make those sales!
February 27, 2021 at 1:44 pm
Congratulations on how busy “retirement” has been for you! I’m thrilled that your new career has become so successful. And of course, balance is everything, including life and blogging. We could even say Balance is a Beautiful Thing. ; )
February 27, 2021 at 1:54 pm
Congratulations Donna! Glad your new career is going well. Thanks for all of your posts which make my mornings brighter!
