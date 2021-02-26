Life With Cats

At the end of last year, I posted a lineup of 2020 recaps which included an animation by Simon’s Cat. I thought today, we’d explore the rest of their wonderful animations. In the highly-unlikely event that you haven’t already encountered the iconic first video (which has garnered a staggering 63 million views), they are short, simply-drawn, and exactly right. The Simon’s Cat series perfectly and hilariously captures the daily struggles (and occasional rewards) of living with a cat. There are more than 100 animated shorts, all conceived, voiced, and drawn by talented English animator, Simon Tofield.

The main Simon’s Cat character has been inspired by Tofield’s many cat overlords, including Jess, Maisy, Hugh, Teddy, Poppy, and Lilly. Hugh was the initial inspiration for Tofield’s animations. Hugh died in 2015, but you can read more about him here.

“One of [Hugh’s] tricks was to turn up early in the morning and wake me up by sucking my ear. This was cute when he was a kitten, but it became a bit of a problem when he grew to the size of a small panther!” – Simon Tofield

You can see all of the wonderful Simon’s Cat animations on the website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.