Etsomnia™ 302: Funny

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I was reminded this week of the awesome item above by Rebordacao Embroidery, which happens to be my favorite item on Etsy. It inspired this week’s Etsomnia, a tour of some of Etsy’s “funny” items. Sure, there is an unfortunate quantity of crotchy, crass, questionable, and corny items, but in among them were plenty of actually funny stuff!

I do love a bad pun! By CollectorsMall

Boy, is that ever true! Greeting card by DaynaKCreations

Can anyone explain to me Etsy’s obsession with Nicholas Cage?

I have a friend who absolutely needs this! By 5AcreCreations

I never get tired of Lionel Richie jokes. By TheApronPeople

This is genius, and I need one! By abbykatepillows

To be honest, I’m not 100% sure this is supposed to be funny, but it made me laugh.

This one is just for me! By SawyersMillInc

A shirt that says “shirt.” That seems more dumb than funny to me.

Steve Irwin with a Croc. I see what you did there! By Taytayski

Nope. Too far.

Very funny, and if Beloved is wearing them, probably accurate. By AcelyaHandmade