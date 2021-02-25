My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 302: Funny

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I was reminded this week of the awesome item above by Rebordacao Embroidery, which happens to be my favorite item on Etsy. It inspired this week’s Etsomnia, a tour of some of Etsy’s “funny” items. Sure, there is an unfortunate quantity of crotchy, crass, questionable, and corny items, but in among them were plenty of actually funny stuff!

I do love a bad pun! By CollectorsMall
Boy, is that ever true! Greeting card by DaynaKCreations
Can anyone explain to me Etsy’s obsession with Nicholas Cage?
I have a friend who absolutely needs this! By 5AcreCreations
I never get tired of Lionel Richie jokes. By TheApronPeople
This is genius, and I need one! By abbykatepillows
To be honest, I’m not 100% sure this is supposed to be funny, but it made me laugh.
This one is just for me! By SawyersMillInc
A shirt that says “shirt.” That seems more dumb than funny to me.
Steve Irwin with a Croc. I see what you did there! By Taytayski
Nope. Too far.
Very funny, and if Beloved is wearing them, probably accurate. By AcelyaHandmade

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

