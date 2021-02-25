Etsomnia™ 302: Funny

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I was reminded this week of the awesome item above by
Rebordacao Embroidery, which happens to be my favorite item on Etsy. It inspired this week’s Etsomnia, a tour of some of Etsy’s “funny” items. Sure, there is an unfortunate quantity of , crotchy , crass , and questionable items, but in among them were plenty of corny ! actually funny stuff
I do love a bad pun! By CollectorsMall
Boy, is that ever true! Greeting card by DaynaKCreations
Can anyone explain to me Etsy’s obsession with Nicholas Cage?
I have a friend who absolutely needs this! By 5AcreCreations
I never get tired of Lionel Richie jokes. By TheApronPeople
This is genius, and I need one! By abbykatepillows
To be honest, I’m not 100% sure this is supposed to be funny, but it made me laugh.
This one is just for me! By SawyersMillInc
A shirt that says “shirt.” That seems more dumb than funny to me.
Steve Irwin with a Croc. I see what you did there! By Taytayski
Nope. Too far.
Very funny, and if Beloved is wearing them, probably accurate. By AcelyaHandmade
