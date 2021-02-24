“American Royalty”

Photo: LIV Sotheby’s International Realty/A&T Media

I have dear friends who live in Evergreen, Colorado. I haven’t been to their home, and while I’m sure it’s lovely (as are they), unless I’m very much mistaken, they don’t live like this.

A Texas couple with way, way more money than sense visited the famous historic Biltmore House in Asheville, NC, and inexplicitly decided they needed to recreate it in Colorado. So they purchased a 35-acre wooded lot 45 minutes from Denver, then spent 9 years and countless millions creating what I think is an obscene imitation of the landmark building. What a colossal waste. The home’s 21,692 square feet include (ONLY) 6 en suite bedrooms, 8 bathrooms. and a doggy spa. Of course it does.

On the other hand, the property is currently on the market for just shy of $12 million, which is kind of a bargain when you compare it to what $12 million buys you in NYC. Look, I understand that these people just built themselves what they wanted with their money. But I can’t help be bothered about all the good they could have done with at least some of that money. To make it worse, it’s been on the market for years, and rumor has it no one has ever lived in the place. What an epic waste.

You can see the listing for this tribute to Poor Personal Choices at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. And light a candle for those poor agents!

