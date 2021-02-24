“American Royalty”

I have dear friends who live in Evergreen, Colorado. I haven’t been to their home, and while I’m sure it’s lovely (as are they), unless I’m very much mistaken, they don’t live like this.
A Texas couple with way, way more money than sense visited the famous historic Biltmore House in Asheville, NC, and inexplicitly decided they needed to recreate it in Colorado. So they purchased a 35-acre wooded lot 45 minutes from Denver, then spent 9 years and countless millions creating what I think is an obscene imitation of the landmark building. What a colossal waste. The home’s 21,692 square feet include (ONLY) 6 en suite bedrooms, 8 bathrooms. and a doggy spa. Of course it does.
On the other hand, the property is currently on the market for just shy of $12 million, which is kind of a bargain when you compare it to what $12 million buys you in NYC. Look, I understand that these people just built themselves what they wanted with their money. But I can’t help be bothered about all the good they could have done with at least some of that money. To make it worse, it’s been on the market for years, and rumor has it no one has ever lived in the place. What an epic waste.
You can see the listing for this tribute to Poor Personal Choices at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. And light a candle for those poor agents!
Note: don’t miss the video below. If you watch it on YouTube, don’t miss the comments!
February 24, 2021 at 7:05 am
What an epic waste! You sadly cannot buy good taste.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 24, 2021 at 8:12 am
Well the outdoor view is nice! Always can find a positive somewhere ;o)
LikeLike
February 24, 2021 at 9:21 am
Beautiful dream …but…no one has ever lived there? Good grief.
LikeLike
February 24, 2021 at 10:02 am
That first comment about losing your keys…I thought about losing your phone and the usual, “I’ll call your phone”–imagine trying to find it here. I wonder how many trees they took down to build this thing.
LikeLike
February 24, 2021 at 10:08 am
Wow. My first thought was…. nope – my house in Evergreen did NOT look like that. My second thought was… WTF?!?!?! And then…. Why haven’t I heard of this place??? It’s right near where we used to live (in our 3000 sq ft 1970s split-level masterpiece). Then I realized – it was built in 2015, after we had moved down the hill to Golden (just in case you’re wondering, our house in Golden isn’t like this, either, although we do have a very comfy guest suite waiting for you two!). This post prompted me to see what else is on the market around the neighborhood! Around 2013, there were a lot of high-end land subdivisions being marketed as new, luxe, gated neighborhoods. Apparently they’ve built a lot of luxury up there! But when you look at the other mansions on the market nearby – for under $5M – which look much more “Colorado”… It seems unlikely that this one is going to bring in what they want for it! It seems like a monumental misjudgment of what people want in “Mountain Luxury” living! By the way, my profile pic was taken in 2010, right down the road from where this monstrosity now stands.
LikeLike
February 24, 2021 at 10:22 am
I can’t think of anything to say about today’s post. Hal
LikeLike