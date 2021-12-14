The 12 Days of Simon’s Cat

I have written about Simon’s Cat before, and today, I thought I’d share the Simon’s Cat 12 Days of Christmas. This film beautifully illustrates the reason why our Christmas tree is outside this year. I’d rather take my chances with the neighborhood’s feral cats and raccoons than trust Herself to behave. It’s also why we have to wrap our presents only after dosing her with copious amounts of catnip and treats. Once she’s unconscious, we can work in peace for a little while. We know once she wakes up, she will once again start knocking scissors off of tables, chasing ribbon around the room, sitting in boxes, hairing up presents, and generally making a nuisance of herself. This time of year, our house is kind of a hostage situation…
You can see all of the wonderful Simon’s Cat animations on the website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
December 14, 2021 at 7:32 am
Christmas is definitely a challenge with cats and this animation captures the spirit of that pretty accurately. I have even, just once thankfully, experienced cats consuming the Christmas bird. I will need to show this to my cat-mad kid.
December 14, 2021 at 9:41 am
I had to put my coffee cup of on my desk because I was laughing so hard. What great comdy. Yes, for a long time my household had cats. Hal
December 14, 2021 at 12:25 pm
He does understand cats. But really…aren’t they fun?
December 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm
I LOVE Simon’s cat! Down to the little chirpy noise they make, he has got cats down to a T. Luckily, my cats took a nap with my husband yesterday, so I had presents wrapped in record time! Good luck, Donna!
