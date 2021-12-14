The 12 Days of Simon’s Cat

I have written about Simon’s Cat before, and today, I thought I’d share the Simon’s Cat 12 Days of Christmas. This film beautifully illustrates the reason why our Christmas tree is outside this year. I’d rather take my chances with the neighborhood’s feral cats and raccoons than trust Herself to behave. It’s also why we have to wrap our presents only after dosing her with copious amounts of catnip and treats. Once she’s unconscious, we can work in peace for a little while. We know once she wakes up, she will once again start knocking scissors off of tables, chasing ribbon around the room, sitting in boxes, hairing up presents, and generally making a nuisance of herself. This time of year, our house is kind of a hostage situation…

You can see all of the wonderful Simon’s Cat animations on the website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.