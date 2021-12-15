My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Past Perfect

I found myself in the need of holiday music while I was decorating this year’s gifts, and I turned to YouTube for something effortless. What I found knocked my socks off! This is the YouTube channel known as Past Perfect Vintage Music, and it’s chock-full of things that make my heart sing! I started with the Vintage Christmas Tree playlist, which was precisely what I was feeling for, but there’s so much more! I found it impossible to sit still during their Vintage Big Band playlist, the Vintage Jazz Bar Classics playlist made me deeply happy, and their La Vie Parisienne playlist is some of the best stuff I’ve ever heard.

Unfortunately, the Past Perfect Vintage Music folks have disabled embeds of their YouTube-based playlists, but I really recommend you check them out on their website and their YouTube channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

