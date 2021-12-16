My OBT

Etsomnia™ 330: He Sees You When You’re Crafting

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Hope everyone is having a happy holiday season! This should put an end to that. (Sorry/not sorry.) Today, we’re looking at some of the more unfortunate Christmas ornament and decor offerings on Etsy, and let me tell you, there were a lot of contenders! Animals seemed to be involved in some of the odder ornament choices, though babies, angels, and teeth were also heavily featured.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Fellow blogger Alison sent me this festive gem, and it inspired today’s post!
Hey, look! It’s Carl… of the Bells!
Too far
I grew up with a fake Christmas tree (which is why I will never use one again), but this would definitely have helped. By ChristmasTreeHugger
Oh, deer…
I knew someone who looked just like this! Not the face so much, but definitely the cupcake body.
Black rat in Candyland. How festive!
For the person who has everything: a “tree fascinator.”
Just hilarious! By WoolgatheringJo
Sage advice…
Nothing to see here. Just your traditional Karl Malden angel with pentagram.
I was alarmed until I realized this refers to the video game Oregon Trail. Then I was just depressed.
I shudder to think how this thing came about
The search term taxidermy ornament turned up some, er, unexpected results.
Unacceptable.
Who knew angels came in Super Plus!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. swallowridge2
    December 16, 2021 at 6:48 am

    As usual, Etsomnia is shockingly hilarious. The cat in the tree should go viral though!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 16, 2021 at 7:37 am

    These offerings are all hilariously hideous except for the fake bark for the artificial tree. That is actually pretty genius and, as someone who has a fake tree (allergies) I might just have to investigate that further.

    Like

    Reply
  3. artfulblasphemer
    December 16, 2021 at 8:49 am

    I just LOL’D at the “Super Plus” angel. You are a genius!

    Like

    Reply

