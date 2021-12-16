Etsomnia™ 330: He Sees You When You’re Crafting

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Hope everyone is having a happy holiday season! This should put an end to that. (Sorry/not sorry.) Today, we’re looking at some of the more unfortunate Christmas ornament and decor offerings on Etsy, and let me tell you, there were a lot of contenders! Animals seemed to be involved in some of the odder ornament choices, though babies, angels, and teeth were also heavily featured.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
December 16, 2021 at 6:48 am
As usual, Etsomnia is shockingly hilarious. The cat in the tree should go viral though!
December 16, 2021 at 7:37 am
These offerings are all hilariously hideous except for the fake bark for the artificial tree. That is actually pretty genius and, as someone who has a fake tree (allergies) I might just have to investigate that further.
December 16, 2021 at 8:49 am
I just LOL’D at the “Super Plus” angel. You are a genius!
