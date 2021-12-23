My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 331: Holiday Glass

by 11 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Wonderful glass above by WineBuddies.

By way of apology for last week’s nightmare-inducing Etsomnia™ items, I thought I’d give us something pretty for Christmas Eve. Today, it’s (nearly) all good!

I have never owned a truck in my life, but I come the holidays, I’m a sucker for anything bearing a red pickup truck! By AAStainedGlassShop
Minimalist perfection! By WonderAndDaughters
These are seriously cute! By JulliaTyasko
What a glorious decanter! By MillerCreationsUS
Wonderful little sea glass Christmas tree! By 2ndtimeglass
Do dragons belong in your holiday decor? This one sure does! By ProchaskaGallery
There’s a few people I’d like to send this to… Nice ass by BluBom
Very cute lighted glass block decoration. By DawnMarieDesign
These are just gorgeous! By HollowPointTradingCo
If I had the room to store them, I’d make them mine! By ClevrAndCool
“Santa with legs” or possibly a spleen.
I love this little guy! By GiftGalleryStore
Wouldn’t this look gorgeous in a holiday window display? By GildasGlassShop
This would have utterly fascinated me as a child! By LeVintageGalleria
What a gloriously-crafted lampworked ornament! By EvolvingCreations
I cannot resist gnomes! By Lettherebeliteshop

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 331: Holiday Glass

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    December 23, 2021 at 6:48 am

    Very nice, except perhaps the spell! I’m seriously in love with that dragon.

  2. bcparkison
    December 23, 2021 at 9:31 am

    SURPRISE! They are all good….Merry Christmas Donna and all.

  3. lois
    December 23, 2021 at 9:40 am

    Not a clunker in the bunch–these are all wonderful!

  4. Anthony
    December 23, 2021 at 9:58 am

    The bears are my favourite.

  5. janhaltn
    December 23, 2021 at 10:18 am

    Been a busy morning and I am going to be late all day. With that said, I love all of them and I agree, I think the dragon is super great. Hal

