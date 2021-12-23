Etsomnia™ 331: Holiday Glass

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Wonderful glass above by WineBuddies.

By way of apology for last week’s nightmare-inducing Etsomnia™ items, I thought I’d give us something pretty for Christmas Eve. Today, it’s (nearly) all good!

I have never owned a truck in my life, but I come the holidays, I’m a sucker for anything bearing a red pickup truck! By AAStainedGlassShop

Minimalist perfection! By WonderAndDaughters

These are seriously cute! By JulliaTyasko

What a glorious decanter! By MillerCreationsUS

Wonderful little sea glass Christmas tree! By 2ndtimeglass

Do dragons belong in your holiday decor? This one sure does! By ProchaskaGallery

There’s a few people I’d like to send this to… Nice ass by BluBom

Very cute lighted glass block decoration. By DawnMarieDesign

These are just gorgeous! By HollowPointTradingCo

If I had the room to store them, I’d make them mine! By ClevrAndCool

“Santa with legs” or possibly a spleen.

I love this little guy! By GiftGalleryStore

Wouldn’t this look gorgeous in a holiday window display? By GildasGlassShop

This would have utterly fascinated me as a child! By LeVintageGalleria

What a gloriously-crafted lampworked ornament! By EvolvingCreations

I cannot resist gnomes! By Lettherebeliteshop