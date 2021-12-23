Etsomnia™ 331: Holiday Glass

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Wonderful glass above by . WineBuddies
By way of apology for last week’s nightmare-inducing
items, I thought I’d give us something pretty for Christmas Eve. Today, it’s ( Etsomnia™ ) all good! nearly
I have never owned a truck in my life, but I come the holidays, I’m a sucker for anything bearing a red pickup truck! By AAStainedGlassShop
Minimalist perfection! By WonderAndDaughters
These are seriously cute! By JulliaTyasko
What a glorious decanter! By MillerCreationsUS
Wonderful little sea glass Christmas tree! By 2ndtimeglass
Do dragons belong in your holiday decor? This one sure does! By ProchaskaGallery
There’s a few people I’d like to send this to… Nice ass by BluBom
Very cute lighted glass block decoration. By DawnMarieDesign
These are just gorgeous! By HollowPointTradingCo
If I had the room to store them, I’d make them mine! By ClevrAndCool
“Santa with legs” or possibly a spleen.
I love this little guy! By GiftGalleryStore
Wouldn’t this look gorgeous in a holiday window display? By GildasGlassShop
This would have utterly fascinated me as a child! By LeVintageGalleria
What a gloriously-crafted lampworked ornament! By EvolvingCreations
I cannot resist gnomes! By Lettherebeliteshop
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
December 23, 2021 at 6:48 am
Very nice, except perhaps the spell! I’m seriously in love with that dragon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
December 23, 2021 at 10:16 am
The dragon is just gorgeous!
LikeLike
December 23, 2021 at 9:31 am
SURPRISE! They are all good….Merry Christmas Donna and all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
December 23, 2021 at 10:17 am
Merry Christmas, Beverly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 23, 2021 at 9:40 am
Not a clunker in the bunch–these are all wonderful!
LikeLiked by 3 people
December 23, 2021 at 10:17 am
I had so much fun finding them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 23, 2021 at 9:58 am
The bears are my favourite.
LikeLiked by 3 people
December 23, 2021 at 10:17 am
They are so full of personality!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 23, 2021 at 10:39 am
Absolutely!
LikeLike
December 23, 2021 at 10:18 am
Been a busy morning and I am going to be late all day. With that said, I love all of them and I agree, I think the dragon is super great. Hal
LikeLiked by 2 people
December 23, 2021 at 10:22 am
I hope your schedule turns out better than you think. Merry Christmas!
LikeLike