Portugese artist (and burger lover) Gabriel Nardelli Araújo uses Photoshop to masterfully combines classical paintings and modern photographs to create wonderful juxtapositions. Called The Canvas Project, the digital series is witty and smart and really entertaining. Though Araújo initially made the mashups for fun, as news of the project spread, his motivation evolved:

“I have been perceiving montages as new forms of appropriation of space and works of art. I feel like I leave an immaterial mark on that place. People who have had contact with my work and later visit the space or see the original picture can have a new vision about them.”

I don’t know why Araújo is so obsessed with burgers, but they do seem to be a pretty regular feature in the project. Meat notwithstanding, I hope you enjoy the images as much as I did.

You can follow the ongoing project on Instagram.

All images property of Gabriel Nardelli Araújo.