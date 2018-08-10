My OBT

Gabriel Nardelli Araújo

Portugese artist (and burger lover) Gabriel Nardelli Araújo uses Photoshop to masterfully combines classical paintings and modern photographs to create wonderful juxtapositions. Called The Canvas Project, the digital series is witty and smart and really entertaining. Though Araújo initially made the mashups for fun, as news of the project spread, his motivation evolved:

“I have been perceiving montages as new forms of appropriation of space and works of art. I feel like I leave an immaterial mark on that place. People who have had contact with my work and later visit the space or see the original picture can have a new vision about them.”

I don’t know why Araújo is so obsessed with burgers, but they do seem to be a pretty regular feature in the project. Meat notwithstanding, I hope you enjoy the images as much as I did.

You can follow the ongoing project on Instagram.

All images property of Gabriel Nardelli Araújo.

  1. leegschrift
    August 10, 2018 at 6:42 am

    Now that is what I call street art!

  2. bcparkison
    August 10, 2018 at 7:29 am

    certainly different take on the masters.

  3. janhaltn
    August 10, 2018 at 7:41 am

    LOVE IT!!!!! Hal

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 10, 2018 at 7:56 am

    These are fun and really well done in terms of the way he matches up things like the quality of light. In some ways it serves as a reminder that what we now consider classic art and old masters were once contemporary and challenging.

  6. donnagb
    August 10, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Saw this on Facebook. It’s a delight.

  7. roberta m
    August 10, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Love the plastic chairs in the first one with the classical clothing!

  8. rogermoorepoet
    August 10, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Wonderful: I can hear the waitress now: “Enjoy!”

