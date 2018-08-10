Portugese artist (and burger lover) Gabriel Nardelli Araújo uses Photoshop to masterfully combines classical paintings and modern photographs to create wonderful juxtapositions. Called The Canvas Project, the digital series is witty and smart and really entertaining. Though Araújo initially made the mashups for fun, as news of the project spread, his motivation evolved:
“I have been perceiving montages as new forms of appropriation of space and works of art. I feel like I leave an immaterial mark on that place. People who have had contact with my work and later visit the space or see the original picture can have a new vision about them.”
I don’t know why Araújo is so obsessed with burgers, but they do seem to be a pretty regular feature in the project. Meat notwithstanding, I hope you enjoy the images as much as I did.
You can follow the ongoing project on Instagram.
All images property of Gabriel Nardelli Araújo.
August 10, 2018 at 6:42 am
Now that is what I call street art!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 6:56 am
That’s it exactly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 7:29 am
certainly different take on the masters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 8:28 am
It’s certainly a nice endorsement of the fast food industry…
LikeLike
August 10, 2018 at 7:41 am
LOVE IT!!!!! Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 8:28 am
I’m so glad! I thought they were really fun, too.
LikeLike
August 10, 2018 at 7:56 am
These are fun and really well done in terms of the way he matches up things like the quality of light. In some ways it serves as a reminder that what we now consider classic art and old masters were once contemporary and challenging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 8:29 am
That’s exactly what drew me in! I’ve been fooling around with pasteups in Photoshop for a long time, and it’s always matching the light temperature and direction with which I have the most trouble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 8:16 am
They are amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 8:30 am
They certainly are!
LikeLike
August 10, 2018 at 8:42 am
Saw this on Facebook. It’s a delight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 2:07 pm
Now that you mention it, I think I might have stolen it from you!
LikeLike
August 10, 2018 at 9:13 am
Love the plastic chairs in the first one with the classical clothing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 2:07 pm
I love how that one made me look for the hint that it’s modern. The setting is kind of timeless, but those chairs are such a fun surprise!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 11:59 am
Wonderful: I can hear the waitress now: “Enjoy!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 2:08 pm
Order up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2018 at 4:38 pm
Neat: I’ll have a portion of the Mona Lisa please. About $2.50 worth.” “Will that be cash or Chargex?” And if you can remember that, you are as old as I am!
LikeLike