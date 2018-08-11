My OBT

Creative (Undiscovered) Genius

Costume/Styling: Hippy Poppins
During my merry search for sparkly items for last week’s Etsomnia™, I stumbled upon this headdress, and I was hooked!

Ali, the designer behind the delicious Etsy shop Hippy Poppins, describes herself as a “costumier and stylist for festival wear, alternative costumes, headdresses, up-cycling fashion, magic and dreams.” That seems pretty accurate. However, she also calls herself an undiscovered creative genius. While I can certainly get behind ‘creative genius,’ calling her ‘undiscovered’ might be overstating a bit. Considering the photographers and designers who seek out her work, I think Ali’s well on her way to discovery!

The London-based designer regularly shows and sells her bespoke creations at pop-up shops at festivals, raves, and fashion shows in the U.K. The shows she’s involved with are typically announced on Facebook, so keep an eye out.

You can shop for Hippy Poppins’ beautiful pieces on Etsy, and you can follow Ali’s work on Instagram and Facebook.

Photo credits can be seen by hovering over the images. All images used with permission of Hippy Poppins.

Rob Voodoo
SikhandDread
Dan Thomas
Rob Voodoo
Dan Thomas
Rachel Sherlock
Rachel Sherlock
Rachel Sherlock
Rachel Sherlock
Rachel Sherlock
Rachel Sherlock
Rob Voodoo
Hippy Poppins
Laura McHugh
Rachel Sherlock
Rachel Sherlock
@s___t___r___a___w

3 thoughts on “Creative (Undiscovered) Genius

  1. prior..
    August 11, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Absolutely fresh and designer alive!
    Not my style but seems a mix of many former fashion periods combined in the pieces – thx for sharing

  2. graceunc
    August 11, 2018 at 11:06 am

    wow, fabulous…if only I had a place to wear one of these! wait, I just went to a boy George concert at the state fair last night, it would have been the perfect opportunity! next time…

