Creative (Undiscovered) Genius

During my merry search for sparkly items for last week’s Etsomnia™, I stumbled upon this headdress, and I was hooked!

Ali, the designer behind the delicious Etsy shop Hippy Poppins, describes herself as a “costumier and stylist for festival wear, alternative costumes, headdresses, up-cycling fashion, magic and dreams.” That seems pretty accurate. However, she also calls herself an undiscovered creative genius. While I can certainly get behind ‘creative genius,’ calling her ‘undiscovered’ might be overstating a bit. Considering the photographers and designers who seek out her work, I think Ali’s well on her way to discovery!

The London-based designer regularly shows and sells her bespoke creations at pop-up shops at festivals, raves, and fashion shows in the U.K. The shows she’s involved with are typically announced on Facebook, so keep an eye out.

You can shop for Hippy Poppins’ beautiful pieces on Etsy, and you can follow Ali’s work on Instagram and Facebook.

Photo credits can be seen by hovering over the images. All images used with permission of Hippy Poppins.

Rob Voodoo SikhandDread Dan Thomas Rob Voodoo Dan Thomas Rachel Sherlock Rachel Sherlock Rachel Sherlock Rachel Sherlock Rachel Sherlock Rachel Sherlock Rob Voodoo Hippy Poppins Laura McHugh Rachel Sherlock Rachel Sherlock @s___t___r___a___w