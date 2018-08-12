When I first spotted the elegant, luxe-looking pieces by Clothing for Change, I was immediately drawn in by the beauty of their work. But what I learned about the organization from its founder is even more beautiful! Clothing for Change is the charitable project created by costumier/tailor Bex Exell. The charity aims to help people recovering from addiction issues by offering them education in the tailoring trade. Through these courses, participants gain new skills (and new confidence), which helps them in their efforts to take back control of their lives.

The U.K.-based charity offers a free 6-month training course for people in recovery. In the course, they are taught the art of tailoring, and learn how to up-cycle clothing. Upon completion, course attendees earn a qualification and get placement support as well.

“This is quite a personal issue for me as I myself have battled mental health issues and I am in recovery from addiction. I know how difficult it can be finding you feet again!” -Bex Exell

Using only ethically-sourced and sustainable fabrics from around the world, Bex turns the brocades, cottons, and silks into wonderfully-collectible pieces. Her designs clearly show her connection with the simple and clean construction of Kimono, which she masterfully blends with touches of 18th-19th century Russian costume. Not a mashup I would attempt to make, but Bex really makes it work!

The funds raised from clothing sales are used to further the organization's educational efforts.

