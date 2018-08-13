Simple Pleasures

The work of Hong Kong-based freelance illustrator/designer Andy Westface feels to me like a breath of fresh air. I was saying to a friend last week that while I can appreciate art and design that incorporates a lot of little details and embellishments, my brain craves white space. In a room full of diverse art, while I will examine it all with great interest, ultimately I am more drawn to the simpler, cleaner pieces. And Westface has got that look down!

In addition to his art’s beautifully clean lines and pleasing colors, the artist’s message is one of hope and positivity.

“I always want to create a world that is full of positive power. In that world, humans and animals can have their own personality and they can pursue their own dreams.”

You can check out all of Andy Westface’s wonderful designs on his website, and you can buy merch featuring his art on Design By Humans, Red Bubble, and Society 6.

All images property of Andy Westface.

Andy Westface