Glass Houses

4 Comments

brock

Emily Brock

When I saw the miniature rooms by New Mexico artist Emily Brock, I was amazed. But when I discovered that her work is all executed in glass, I was absolutely floored. Using a combination of techniques including fusing, slumping, casting, and lampworking, she makes beautiful miniature rooms that make me want to be tiny.

Brock’s rooms are all beautifully designed, and I think if she ever decides to give up glasswork, she could have a great career as an interior designer! Even her rooms’ clutter is appealing. And I’m especially fascinated by her diners. They’re fantastically believable, featuring scores of tiny, perfect details.

You can view all of Brock’s incredible work on her website.

All images property of Emily Brock.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Glass Houses

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    August 14, 2018 at 6:37 am

    Oh wow. the scale is perfect. Love this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. scorchedeyebrowstudio
    August 14, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I have several gifted glass artisan friends who will lose their minds over this. Thank you for the chin-bruising when my jaw dropped, this morning – worth it!

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    August 14, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I an not going to debate the issue but my eye and mind can’t believe that some of that is not real wood. Amazing – Hal (trip delayed two days)

    Like

    Reply

