Glass Houses

When I saw the miniature rooms by New Mexico artist Emily Brock, I was amazed. But when I discovered that her work is all executed in glass, I was absolutely floored. Using a combination of techniques including fusing, slumping, casting, and lampworking, she makes beautiful miniature rooms that make me want to be tiny.

Brock’s rooms are all beautifully designed, and I think if she ever decides to give up glasswork, she could have a great career as an interior designer! Even her rooms’ clutter is appealing. And I’m especially fascinated by her diners. They’re fantastically believable, featuring scores of tiny, perfect details.

You can view all of Brock’s incredible work on her website.

All images property of Emily Brock.