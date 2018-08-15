These are the peaceful, beautiful, abstract artworks by Mareike Böhmer. Though the Scandinavian calls herself as a designer, it seems clear to me that she’s an true artist.

“I love the mixture of geometric and natural shapes, heavy textures and all kind of colors.”

I very much like how Böhmer’s unexpected color and composition choices all somehow seem to go together. She has a wonderful way of finding just the right elements to create a sense of sweet calm.

You can see more of Böhmer’s work on her website and you can follow her on Facebook, and Instagram. Oh, and you can buy her prints and merchandise in lots of places, including Ikea!

All images property of Mareike Böhmer.

Mareike Böhmer