Sweet Calm

Mareike Böhmer

These are the peaceful, beautiful, abstract artworks by Mareike Böhmer. Though the Scandinavian calls herself as a designer, it seems clear to me that she’s an true artist.

“I love the mixture of geometric and natural shapes, heavy textures and all kind of colors.”

I very much like how Böhmer’s unexpected color and composition choices all somehow seem to go together. She has a wonderful way of finding just the right elements to create a sense of sweet calm.

You can see more of Böhmer’s work on her website and you can follow her on Facebook, and Instagram. Oh, and you can buy her prints and merchandise in lots of places, including Ikea!

All images property of Mareike Böhmer.

  1. onecreativefamily
    August 15, 2018 at 8:15 am

    The art is beautiful. You can see something different each time you look at it. Except the flowers in blue.

  2. bcparkison
    August 15, 2018 at 8:15 am

    ooo! Love the leaves and weeds too.Nice color combos.

  3. dawnkinster
    August 15, 2018 at 9:38 am

    love these. My favorites are the ones using triangles. Have no idea why.

  4. sandraMbelz
    August 15, 2018 at 10:16 am

    3 is my favorite but they are all lovely. Calming yet vibrant.

