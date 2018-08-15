These are the peaceful, beautiful, abstract artworks by Mareike Böhmer. Though the Scandinavian calls herself as a designer, it seems clear to me that she’s an true artist.
“I love the mixture of geometric and natural shapes, heavy textures and all kind of colors.”
I very much like how Böhmer’s unexpected color and composition choices all somehow seem to go together. She has a wonderful way of finding just the right elements to create a sense of sweet calm.
You can see more of Böhmer’s work on her website and you can follow her on Facebook, and Instagram. Oh, and you can buy her prints and merchandise in lots of places, including Ikea!
All images property of Mareike Böhmer.
August 15, 2018 at 8:15 am
The art is beautiful. You can see something different each time you look at it. Except the flowers in blue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 15, 2018 at 10:56 am
I think it’s all wonderful! She’s quite a good photographer, too, but I was most intrigued by the paintings.
LikeLike
August 15, 2018 at 8:15 am
ooo! Love the leaves and weeds too.Nice color combos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 15, 2018 at 10:57 am
They really are, and they’re colors I wouldn’t normally consider compatible. She’s good!
LikeLike
August 15, 2018 at 9:38 am
love these. My favorites are the ones using triangles. Have no idea why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 15, 2018 at 10:57 am
I liked those, too. Are they trees? Mountains? Nobody knows…
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 15, 2018 at 10:16 am
3 is my favorite but they are all lovely. Calming yet vibrant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 15, 2018 at 10:58 am
Agreed. But not generic. It would be so easy for them to head off into hotel art land, but they are too well done for that!
LikeLike