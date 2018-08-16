Hitting Refresh

Looking for a way to revive and refresh your living or work space? Me, too!

I know it’s Thursday, but I’m giving Etsomnia™ the next couple of weeks off. We’re moving tomorrow (gulp), and I’m too busy to be funny.

Since we’re headed home, we’ll once again be surrounded by our favorite things. But though I’m essentially putting the house back the way it was a year and a half ago, I still want to brighten things up a bit. With the exception of the bedroom, we’re not replacing any furniture, and I have no business buying MORE art (seriously, it’s a sickness), but I still want to make some little changes to wake up the joint.

So today, I thought I’d share with you all a list of smallish, budget-friendly items (on Etsy, naturally) that could be just what you (I) need without overpowering your (my) space.

High-Impact Lamps:

Vintage cocktail shaker pendant lamp

Pair of modern red lamps

Upcycled Deco heater lamp

Textured Pillows:

Sequined gray/gold pillow

Navy Mongolian lamb pillow

Black & ivory velvet swan pillow

Silk seahorse pillow

Kitchen Items:

Hand-painted ceramic sake set

Punched tin & wood bread box

Fused glass spoon rest

Black & white striped salt & pepper

Decorative accents:

Fairy garden planter box

Blue ombre glass coasters

Silver and blue keepsake box

Pop of Color Throw Blankets:

Weighted rainbow throw

Blue ombre raw cotton blanket

Purple faux fur throw

Accent Furniture:

Ceramic garden stool

Mirrored mosaic bench

Antique armless Stickley-era rocker

Decorative Textiles:

Mid-Century Modern tea towels

Aqua coral table runner

Dining chair covers

Blue silk Kilim runner rug

Organization:

Craft or makeup organizer

Wall-mounted bike rack

Hall organizer

Alternative Window Treatments:

Stained glass panel

Sliding barn door-style shutter

White fringe curtain

Bathroom Accessories:

Recycled wine bottle soap dish

Retro shower curtain

Mercury glass knobs

Small Antiques/Reproductions:

Danish modern planter

Pair of brass candle sconces

Seashell bookends

Home Office Desk Accessories:

Tablet workstation

Vintage wooden tool box desk organizer

Reclaimed wooden floating drawers

Color wheel mousepad