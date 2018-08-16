My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Hitting Refresh

by 2 Comments

refresh

Chunky throw (and beautiful styling) by PuffyWoolDecor

Looking for a way to revive and refresh your living or work space? Me, too!

I know it’s Thursday, but I’m giving Etsomnia™ the next couple of weeks off. We’re moving tomorrow (gulp), and I’m too busy to be funny.

Since we’re headed home, we’ll once again be surrounded by our favorite things. But though I’m essentially putting the house back the way it was a year and a half ago, I still want to brighten things up a bit. With the exception of the bedroom, we’re not replacing any furniture, and I have no business buying MORE art (seriously, it’s a sickness), but I still want to make some little changes to wake up the joint.

So today, I thought I’d share with you all a list of smallish, budget-friendly items (on Etsy, naturally) that could be just what you (I) need without overpowering your (my) space.

High-Impact Lamps:
Vintage cocktail shaker pendant lamp
Pair of modern red lamps
Upcycled Deco heater lamp

Textured Pillows:
Sequined gray/gold pillow
Navy Mongolian lamb pillow
Black & ivory velvet swan pillow
Silk seahorse pillow

Kitchen Items:
Hand-painted ceramic sake set
Punched tin & wood bread box
Fused glass spoon rest
Black & white striped salt & pepper

Decorative accents:
Fairy garden planter box
Blue ombre glass coasters
Silver and blue keepsake box

Pop of Color Throw Blankets:
Weighted rainbow throw
Blue ombre raw cotton blanket
Purple faux fur throw

Accent Furniture:
Ceramic garden stool
Mirrored mosaic bench
Antique armless Stickley-era rocker

Decorative Textiles:
Mid-Century Modern tea towels
Aqua coral table runner
Dining chair covers
Blue silk Kilim runner rug

Organization:
Craft or makeup organizer
Wall-mounted bike rack
Hall organizer

Alternative Window Treatments:
Stained glass panel
Sliding barn door-style shutter
White fringe curtain

Bathroom Accessories:
Recycled wine bottle soap dish
Retro shower curtain
Mercury glass knobs

Small Antiques/Reproductions:
Danish modern planter
Pair of brass candle sconces
Seashell bookends

Home Office Desk Accessories:
Tablet workstation
Vintage wooden tool box desk organizer
Reclaimed wooden floating drawers
Color wheel mousepad

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Hitting Refresh

Leave a comment

  1. Lisa DeCaro
    August 16, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Happy homecoming! 😘

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.