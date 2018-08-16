Hitting Refresh

Looking for a way to revive and refresh your living or work space? Me, too!
I know it’s Thursday, but I’m giving Etsomnia™ the next couple of weeks off. We’re moving tomorrow (gulp), and I’m too busy to be funny.
Since we’re headed home, we’ll once again be surrounded by our favorite things. But though I’m essentially putting the house back the way it was a year and a half ago, I still want to brighten things up a bit. With the exception of the bedroom, we’re not replacing any furniture, and I have no business buying MORE art (seriously, it’s a sickness), but I still want to make some little changes to wake up the joint.
So today, I thought I’d share with you all a list of smallish, budget-friendly items (on Etsy, naturally) that could be just what you (I) need without overpowering your (my) space.
High-Impact Lamps:
Vintage cocktail shaker pendant lamp
Pair of modern red lamps
Upcycled Deco heater lamp
Textured Pillows:
Sequined gray/gold pillow
Navy Mongolian lamb pillow
Black & ivory velvet swan pillow
Silk seahorse pillow
Kitchen Items:
Hand-painted ceramic sake set
Punched tin & wood bread box
Fused glass spoon rest
Black & white striped salt & pepper
Decorative accents:
Fairy garden planter box
Blue ombre glass coasters
Silver and blue keepsake box
Pop of Color Throw Blankets:
Weighted rainbow throw
Blue ombre raw cotton blanket
Purple faux fur throw
Accent Furniture:
Ceramic garden stool
Mirrored mosaic bench
Antique armless Stickley-era rocker
Decorative Textiles:
Mid-Century Modern tea towels
Aqua coral table runner
Dining chair covers
Blue silk Kilim runner rug
Organization:
Craft or makeup organizer
Wall-mounted bike rack
Hall organizer
Alternative Window Treatments:
Stained glass panel
Sliding barn door-style shutter
White fringe curtain
Bathroom Accessories:
Recycled wine bottle soap dish
Retro shower curtain
Mercury glass knobs
Small Antiques/Reproductions:
Danish modern planter
Pair of brass candle sconces
Seashell bookends
Home Office Desk Accessories:
Tablet workstation
Vintage wooden tool box desk organizer
Reclaimed wooden floating drawers
Color wheel mousepad
August 16, 2018 at 7:30 am
Happy homecoming! 😘
August 16, 2018 at 8:15 am
Thank you, love!
