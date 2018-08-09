Etsomnia™ 193: All That Glitters

Those are little ziploc drug baggies containing (very little) glitter. On a “glam” plastic smock. I have questions.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I make no secret of the fact that I’m drawn to shiny things. Glitter, sequins, beading, metallics, if it’s reflective and in good taste, I’m in! When it’s done well, a bit of sparkle can really make an outfit, and even when it’s done poorly, it’s still entertaining!
If this is the only lamp in the room, I’d just as soon stay in the dark.
Not even the ‘touch of bling’ could improve this jungle gym for spiders.
This vintage suit is absolutely delicious! By EELT
“Baby’s first haircut.” Honestly.
Wreath or banner, it’s terrible either way.
These rose gold leather club chairs are so sexy, if I were single, I’d ask them out! By ReusableStyleModern
It may look like something pulled out of a lint trap, the description claims it’s a fluffy glitter pendant. Yuck.
Aluminum foil chic is never going to catch on. I hope.
Q. Why is your hand bandaged?
A. Phone case
This bag is way out of my budget, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen more beautiful beading! By TENDERDECEMBER
This is meant to remind us of Alice in Wonderland, but all I see is Liberace.
These are gorgeous AND they help support the medical profession! By Runnickyrun
This glittered “keepsake” cigar box is so tragic, I’m tempted to buy it just so I can throw it away.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
August 9, 2018 at 10:13 am
O.M.Geezies. I love this. Thank you for the giggles and that leather jacket! If I could it would be in my closet!
August 9, 2018 at 10:16 am
Isn’t that jacket glorious? I’m really obsessed with that shop now. Yummy!
August 9, 2018 at 12:13 pm
Yes!
August 9, 2018 at 10:39 am
Like you, I have a magpie eye and am drawn to all things that glitter and shimmer. I absolutely love those copper chairs. Your post, however, proves that glitter and gold cannot save everything. I am beginning to think that one should require a license in order to own a hot glue gun.
August 9, 2018 at 11:43 am
Hahahaha! We could call it the license to bedazzle. I love it.
August 9, 2018 at 2:03 pm
No words for some of these. I feel like some “artist’ some where may have a contract out on you. Careful.
August 9, 2018 at 4:37 pm
It’s okay. I bob and I weave…
August 9, 2018 at 10:34 pm
That jacket makes me swoon! And I must disagree about the 60s inspired silver and gold dress; it’s fab . . .and has Twiggy’s name all over it, so to speak.
August 9, 2018 at 10:49 pm
I imagine Twiggy could pull it off. I, on the other hand… https://web4.hobbylinc.com/gr/fal/fal222410.jpg
