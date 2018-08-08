Wanton Watercolors

“South African-born creative. Cowboy at heart, lover of beauty, life juggler.”

Recently named by Wallpaper magazine as one of 20 reasons to visit South Africa, artist Victoria Verbaan manages to make watercolors sexy.

When asked about her inspiration and how she got started, this was her response:

“I was six. I drew these very intricate hairstyles with a pencil. I remember the teacher called my Mum in to see them. I never stopped after that. I think it gave me the confidence to pursue what I love most, which is making art. “Painting and illustrating is my escape. It allows me to challenge myself and explore life on a daily basis. It gives me the independence and individuality I need to be happy.”

I really love how unselfconscious her subjects are, like her beautiful ladies are watching us watching them. I think they’d be equally at home in a bedroom or gallery.

You can follow the artist on her website and on Facebook and Instagram.