A Talent for Tatting

Fellow bloggers Alison and Don of Adventures in Wonderland sent me a link to this artist, and I was just blown away. These are the wonderful lace creations by fiber artist Ágnes Herczeg, who studied textile conservation at the Hungarian University of Fine Arts, where she also learned embroidery and lace making.

Her diminutive pieces are all created using plant-based fibers and dyes, and other natural items like seeds, wood, and coconut shells. Herczeg makes her wonderful scenes and portraits by employing traditional embroidery and pillow lace techniques. And don’t be fooled. Although her pieces are small, they are very time-consuming, with each little work taking days to complete.

All images property of Ágnes Herczeg.

Agnes Herczeg