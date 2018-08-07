A Talent for Tatting

Fellow bloggers Alison and Don of Adventures in Wonderland sent me a link to this artist, and I was just blown away. These are the wonderful lace creations by fiber artist Ágnes Herczeg, who studied textile conservation at the Hungarian University of Fine Arts, where she also learned embroidery and lace making.
Her diminutive pieces are all created using plant-based fibers and dyes, and other natural items like seeds, wood, and coconut shells. Herczeg makes her wonderful scenes and portraits by employing traditional embroidery and pillow lace techniques. And don’t be fooled. Although her pieces are small, they are very time-consuming, with each little work taking days to complete.
You can follow this talented fiber artist on her website and on Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.
All images property of Ágnes Herczeg.
August 7, 2018 at 7:11 am
Fascinating work, I’ve never seen anything like it before.
August 7, 2018 at 8:07 am
Oh my. I wouldn’r even know where to start….or end. Very unique and uniquely beautiful
August 7, 2018 at 9:20 am
I absolutely agree! I spied some figural lace on the edge of an antimacassar in my grandmother’s house when I was a child. Since I was always fascinated with how things were made, as soon as I was alone, I used my laser-sharp little kid eyesight and my tiny, busy fingers to “untangle” the lace. Of course, having deconstructed it, I was incapable of reconstructing it, but Nana was a good sport.
August 7, 2018 at 12:46 pm
Well…I had to go look up that word. LOL
August 7, 2018 at 3:54 pm
I always loved that word!
August 7, 2018 at 8:19 pm
Just amazing!!!
August 7, 2018 at 8:36 pm
What lovely intricate work!
August 7, 2018 at 9:17 pm
These are amazing. I’ve never seen anything like them.
August 7, 2018 at 9:31 pm
I was really impressed, especially by the portraits. Who thinks like that?
August 7, 2018 at 9:37 pm
It’s certainly beyond the abilities of my brain.
August 7, 2018 at 11:31 pm
Thanks for the mention. Donna. I just love her work. Beautiful design and colour, and I’m always a sucker for miniature.
Alison
