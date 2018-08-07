My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

A Talent for Tatting

by

Ágnes Herczeg

Fellow bloggers Alison and Don of Adventures in Wonderland sent me a link to this artist, and I was just blown away. These are the wonderful lace creations by fiber artist Ágnes Herczeg, who studied textile conservation at the Hungarian University of Fine Arts, where she also learned embroidery and lace making.

Her diminutive pieces are all created using plant-based fibers and dyes, and other natural items like seeds, wood, and coconut shells. Herczeg makes her wonderful scenes and portraits by employing traditional embroidery and pillow lace techniques. And don’t be fooled. Although her pieces are small, they are very time-consuming, with each little work taking days to complete.

You can follow this talented fiber artist on her website and on Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

All images property of Ágnes Herczeg.

Agnes Herczeg

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “A Talent for Tatting

Leave a comment

  1. Lynn Thaler
    August 7, 2018 at 7:11 am

    Fascinating work, I’ve never seen anything like it before.

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    August 7, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Oh my. I wouldn’r even know where to start….or end. Very unique and uniquely beautiful

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Diane
    August 7, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Just amazing!!!

    Like

    Reply
  4. StellaKate Blue
    August 7, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    What lovely intricate work!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 7, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    These are amazing. I’ve never seen anything like them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Alison and Don
    August 7, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Thanks for the mention. Donna. I just love her work. Beautiful design and colour, and I’m always a sucker for miniature.
    Alison

    Like

    Reply

