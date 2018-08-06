Last night, I watched New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck in the Hulu documentary, Ballet Now, and I enjoyed it so much, I simply had to write about it. The film follows New York City Ballet’s Prima Ballerina Tiler Peck as the first woman curator (and producer and director) of the L.A.-based Music Center’s renowned BalletNOW program. With only a week to prepare, Peck not only spearheads the entire performance, she’s also dancing in much of it, alongside a magnificent troupe of hand-picked world-class performers. One of the pieces even stars my favorite clown of all time*, Bill Irwin, who turns out to be a pretty remarkable dancer in his own right! Also featured is the ballet from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical “Carousel” as choreographed by another fave of mine, Christopher Wheeldon.

*Not a joke.

Executive producer Elisabeth Moss, director Steven Cantor, and the rest of the team have crafted a truly exceptional film. Both the fascinating story and the masterfully-built tension give the viewer a real tangible sense of Peck’s own stress level. There were 16 pieces in all, and they were performed each night for three consecutive nights.

You can only see the full documentary on Hulu right now, but I did manage to scare up two different trailers.

You can read more about the film on the Vulcan Productions website, and the documentary can be viewed on Hulu.