My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Wither Thou Goest

Popular Russian Instagram photographer Murad Osmann and his wife, Natalia Zakharova, are best known for their photo series, #FollowMeTo. In the series, Osmann photographs Zakharova leading him to beautiful and exotic places. As wonderful as the photos are, they’ve sparked quite a bit of speculation about the pair’s process. In 2016, they recorded a video during their trip to India, showing some of their behind-the-scenes secrets. It’s fascinating!

You can follow the fabulous globetrotters’ adventures on Instagram.

All images property of Murad Osmann.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

13 thoughts on “Wither Thou Goest

Leave a comment

  1. roberta m
    August 5, 2018 at 6:50 am

    Very talented couple! The nicely done video makes the process to get these shots look pretty seamless but there must be a ton of planning on their part! Thanks for sharing!

  2. rogermoorepoet
    August 5, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Interesting sequence and ideas. You come up with some fine and unusual things. Always a pleasure. Thank you.

  3. bcparkison
    August 5, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Well this is a differant aproach to photos. Of course we need to be careful of who and where we follow.

  4. K.M. Sutton
    August 5, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I love these so much! Thanks for sharing! ❤

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 5, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I’m actually not sure of these photos. I like the concept more than the execution I think. It’s all just a bit too visually cluttered for me. My eyes go all over the place rather than taking a journey around each image.

  7. StellaKate Blue
    August 5, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    I love these two and the photos. I don’t think that I’d seen the wedding dress before ❤ I love Sailor Moon too, that one is adorable. Heck, I love them all! I don't think the photos are too busy, I focus on her first and her clothes, then look at the setting and then dream of following them all over the world!

