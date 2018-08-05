Wither Thou Goest

Popular Russian Instagram photographer Murad Osmann and his wife, Natalia Zakharova, are best known for their photo series, #FollowMeTo. In the series, Osmann photographs Zakharova leading him to beautiful and exotic places. As wonderful as the photos are, they’ve sparked quite a bit of speculation about the pair’s process. In 2016, they recorded a video during their trip to India, showing some of their behind-the-scenes secrets. It’s fascinating!

You can follow the fabulous globetrotters’ adventures on Instagram.

All images property of Murad Osmann.