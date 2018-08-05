Wither Thou Goest

Popular Russian Instagram photographer Murad Osmann and his wife, Natalia Zakharova, are best known for their photo series, #FollowMeTo. In the series, Osmann photographs Zakharova leading him to beautiful and exotic places. As wonderful as the photos are, they’ve sparked quite a bit of speculation about the pair’s process. In 2016, they recorded a video during their trip to India, showing some of their behind-the-scenes secrets. It’s fascinating!
You can follow the fabulous globetrotters’ adventures on Instagram.
All images property of Murad Osmann.
August 5, 2018 at 6:50 am
Very talented couple! The nicely done video makes the process to get these shots look pretty seamless but there must be a ton of planning on their part! Thanks for sharing!
August 5, 2018 at 7:31 am
Interesting sequence and ideas. You come up with some fine and unusual things. Always a pleasure. Thank you.
August 5, 2018 at 10:19 am
How kind of you! Thank you, Roger!
August 5, 2018 at 8:42 am
Well this is a differant aproach to photos. Of course we need to be careful of who and where we follow.
August 5, 2018 at 10:20 am
I know just what you mean. I’m a total klutz, and I’d be walking off curbs and stepping off boats and tripping over my own feet. My photo series would mostly be taken mid-calamity. Which might be funny…
August 5, 2018 at 8:42 am
I love these so much! Thanks for sharing! ❤
August 5, 2018 at 10:21 am
I’m so glad! They really are beautifully-styled, and that scenery!
August 5, 2018 at 9:07 am
I’m actually not sure of these photos. I like the concept more than the execution I think. It’s all just a bit too visually cluttered for me. My eyes go all over the place rather than taking a journey around each image.
August 5, 2018 at 10:24 am
I see your point, and as you know, I’m mostly drawn to things with more white space, but the couple is Russian. I find that culture’s visual styles to be a bit busy, and I can appreciate the sense of bustle and lushness they’ve created.
August 5, 2018 at 10:45 am
That’s a good point about the cultural influence.
August 5, 2018 at 12:45 pm
This is Awesome.
August 5, 2018 at 1:00 pm
It really does look like fun!
August 5, 2018 at 1:44 pm
I love these two and the photos. I don’t think that I’d seen the wedding dress before ❤ I love Sailor Moon too, that one is adorable. Heck, I love them all! I don't think the photos are too busy, I focus on her first and her clothes, then look at the setting and then dream of following them all over the world!
