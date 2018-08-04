My OBT

Frog Sold Separately

Under the name Damson Tree Pottery, English artist Marieanne Cavacuiti (aided by her daughter Hannah) makes exceptionally lovely ceramics inspired by nature. Her work is so fresh and clean and sweet, I want it all! Working on a small farm in the beautiful Devon countryside, she uses real flowers and fossils to create appealing jewelry, hair adornments, coasters, tiles, and other decorative accessories. The family is even planning to run pottery retreats on the farm. I’d definitely be down for that!

You can read more about the family business and see more of their gorgeous work on their website and on Facebook, and you can buy their adorable ceramics on Etsy.

All images property of Damson Tree Pottery.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Frog Sold Separately

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 4, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I am not usually a pastel person but I do like those tiles with the subtly imprinted plant forms in them. The lilies and lily pads look great as a collection.

