Frog Sold Separately

Under the name Damson Tree Pottery, English artist Marieanne Cavacuiti (aided by her daughter Hannah) makes exceptionally lovely ceramics inspired by nature. Her work is so fresh and clean and sweet, I want it all! Working on a small farm in the beautiful Devon countryside, she uses real flowers and fossils to create appealing jewelry, hair adornments, coasters, tiles, and other decorative accessories. The family is even planning to run pottery retreats on the farm. I’d definitely be down for that!
You can read more about the family business and see more of their gorgeous work on their website and on Facebook, and you can buy their adorable ceramics on Etsy.
All images property of Damson Tree Pottery.
August 4, 2018 at 7:27 am
simple nd beautiful
August 4, 2018 at 8:18 am
Indeed!
August 4, 2018 at 8:47 am
I am not usually a pastel person but I do like those tiles with the subtly imprinted plant forms in them. The lilies and lily pads look great as a collection.
August 4, 2018 at 9:35 am
They’re just so appealing!
