Succulent Christmas

Stayin’ Alive Succulents

Table-top-sized Christmas trees made of succulents started popping up on my feed a couple of weeks ago, and I just love the idea! I vastly prefer living decor, and I think these things are just darling. Plus, when the holidays are over, you can replant them and enjoy them year ’round. And they don’t even need to be small!

Most succulents need low, indirect light and only require watering about once every 10 days or so, so they’re very easy to care for. They would make a great hostess gift, even for people without much of a green thumb!

So whether you’re buying them pre-made or doing it yourself, why not give holiday succulent decor a try!