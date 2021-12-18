My OBT

Repost: When the Wee Folk Come and Stay

Dan Pauly

12/1/15: Dan Pauly is the designer behind The Rustic Way, a company that builds all kinds of tiny, adorable structures. Whether it’s guest houses, dog houses, bird or squirrel houses, garden sheds, saunas, playhouses, or even outhouses, they all look like they belong in the Shire. They’re almost surreal in their cuteness.

A fourth-generation woodworker, Pauly is proud to continue in the tradition of his family. His specialty is making creative use of reclaimed wood. Nearly every one of his projects is comprised of more than 50% reused materials, a practice that fits with his respect for trees and his concern for the planet.

“As I uncover an old barn or shed, I realize that it could be the same lumber that my great-grandfather used more than 100 years ago. Until you have dismantled an old barn, you can’t imagine the painstaking effort it took from Old-World craftsmen to erect it. They were each a work of art.This wood reflects our natural heritage, and has a much richer and more attractive patina and grain than modern wood.” –About The Rustic Way

Whatever his motivation, his buildings are so desirable, even his outhouses are beautiful. I hope you enjoy this glimpse into the work of this very talented man.

You can follow The Rustic Way on Instagram.

Dan Pauly (How adorable is that stove?)

Dan Pauly (This is how he transports his structures to their final locations. That must be fun to drive behind!)

