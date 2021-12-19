Repost: (Gingerbread) House Hunting

12/23/18: I really enjoy seeing other people’s creative ideas, and the holidays often seem to bring out the best of them. I thought today, it would be fun to combine two of my favorite things – dessert and real estate – and bring you some of the best looking gingerbread houses out there.
Yum!
You can see lots more innovative gingerbread house designs on Instagram.
December 19, 2021 at 6:56 am
Reblogged this on silverapplequeen and commented:
INCREDIBLE gingerbread houses!
LikeLike
December 19, 2021 at 8:38 am
The mermaid house is yours, right?! These are pretty darn amazing. The camper…love that one! But then the one that looks like Frank Lloyd Wright. These are beauties, every one of them.
LikeLike
December 19, 2021 at 8:59 am
It is a shame they won’t last very long. YES< the effort and skill that went into just making them is great – Hal
LikeLike
December 19, 2021 at 11:39 am
So much fun to look at and to do yourself. it’s not as easy as one would think.
LikeLike