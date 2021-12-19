Repost: (Gingerbread) House Hunting

12/23/18: I really enjoy seeing other people’s creative ideas, and the holidays often seem to bring out the best of them. I thought today, it would be fun to combine two of my favorite things – dessert and real estate – and bring you some of the best looking gingerbread houses out there.

Yum!

You can see lots more innovative gingerbread house designs on Instagram.

Diane Petkoff Bentlely (via MCM Daily)