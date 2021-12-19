My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: (Gingerbread) House Hunting

by 4 Comments

@silverodlan1

12/23/18: I really enjoy seeing other people’s creative ideas, and the holidays often seem to bring out the best of them. I thought today, it would be fun to combine two of my favorite things – dessert and real estate – and bring you some of the best looking gingerbread houses out there.

Yum!

You can see lots more innovative gingerbread house designs on Instagram.

Goodies By Anna
Sugar and Cloth
Rock Recipes
Vintage Kitty
Cakes by Beatriz
Cake Central
Bean Counter Bakery
Turquoise Lemons
Hanielas
Diane Petkoff Bentlely (via MCM Daily)
Totally Tikaa

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Repost: (Gingerbread) House Hunting

Leave a comment

  1. silverapplequeen
    December 19, 2021 at 6:56 am

    Reblogged this on silverapplequeen and commented:
    INCREDIBLE gingerbread houses!

    Like

    Reply
  2. lois
    December 19, 2021 at 8:38 am

    The mermaid house is yours, right?! These are pretty darn amazing. The camper…love that one! But then the one that looks like Frank Lloyd Wright. These are beauties, every one of them.

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    December 19, 2021 at 8:59 am

    It is a shame they won’t last very long. YES< the effort and skill that went into just making them is great – Hal

    Like

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    December 19, 2021 at 11:39 am

    So much fun to look at and to do yourself. it’s not as easy as one would think.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.