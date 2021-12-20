My OBT

A Cirque du Soleil Christmas

Although this week, Covid has once again swept through New York City, inspiring all kinds of cancellations, I’m still (cautiously) excited about new live performances. Today, I’d like to talk about the newest Cirque du Soleil show, ‘Twas the Night Before… The show reimagines a Christmas classic, the 1823 poem ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore, in signature eye-popping Cirque style. It’s the troupe’s first holiday show, and I’m excited to see what my favorite performers are up to.

“Join Isabella, a curious girl, jaded by the craze surrounding Christmas, as she is whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world of the poem where she meets colorful characters of this timeless classic. ‘Twas the Night Before… is a flurry of love, Christmas cheer, rip-roaring fun and hugely lovable characters that will become a new tradition for families to cherish. Discover what happened before Santa dropped in!”

The show is appearing in cities across the U.S. through December 27. And if any of you go see it in person, I’d love to hear what you thought!

You can learn more about the show and hear the full soundtrack on the Cirque du Soleil website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “A Cirque du Soleil Christmas

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 20, 2021 at 7:22 am

    I have actually never been to any Cirque du Soleil performance. This looks like it would be a fun one. Unfortunately, right now, I am too anxious to risk booking anything between the risk of cancellation or the lack of enforcement of mitigation efforts. I am telling myself that it will make me even more appreciative of live performance once I feel ready to resume these things again.

  2. janhaltn
    December 20, 2021 at 8:58 am

    I camped in my RV two times in Vegas. I always wanted to see them live but the cheapest ticket was $125.00. Just not in my price range but I sure enjoyed watching today’s posts. I enjoyed it so much my coffee got cold. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    December 20, 2021 at 9:36 am

    Later…I am way behind..Grands comint tomorrow for a cookie bake day…Pray for me .LOL

  4. Alice DeForest
    December 20, 2021 at 10:39 am

    I have not seen this show but Cirque du Soleil is incredible

