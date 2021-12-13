I have always enjoyed standup comedy, but I somehow missed this funny lady, who tells a great story! I came across Leanne Morgan when I was watching some of my favorite Jeanne Robertson videos, and I couldn’t resist the title When You Go to Concerts With Old People. Boy, am I glad I clicked!
Similar to Jeanne Robertson, Morgan’s Southern-flavored observational comedy revolves around her husband and children, aging, and diet struggles, and her tone is just perfect. I found myself laughing really hard at her wonderful stories. I hope you enjoy her, too!
You can follow the very funny Leanne Morgan on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
December 13, 2021 at 9:18 am
Funny Funny Funnyl My sides hurt. Busy day today. Hope everybody is doing good. Hal
December 13, 2021 at 10:25 am
She is a riot!!! Living down here in the Florida Panhandle–we call it living in LA (Lower Alabama)–this is exactly how people talk. And I love it!!! Bless her heart!
December 13, 2021 at 10:58 am
Southern funny is funny.
