Southern Funny

I have always enjoyed standup comedy, but I somehow missed this funny lady, who tells a great story! I came across Leanne Morgan when I was watching some of my favorite Jeanne Robertson videos, and I couldn’t resist the title When You Go to Concerts With Old People. Boy, am I glad I clicked!

Similar to Jeanne Robertson, Morgan’s Southern-flavored observational comedy revolves around her husband and children, aging, and diet struggles, and her tone is just perfect. I found myself laughing really hard at her wonderful stories. I hope you enjoy her, too!

You can follow the very funny Leanne Morgan on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

  1. janhaltn
    December 13, 2021 at 9:18 am

    Funny Funny Funnyl My sides hurt. Busy day today. Hope everybody is doing good. Hal

  2. lois
    December 13, 2021 at 10:25 am

    She is a riot!!! Living down here in the Florida Panhandle–we call it living in LA (Lower Alabama)–this is exactly how people talk. And I love it!!! Bless her heart!

  3. bcparkison
    December 13, 2021 at 10:58 am

    Southern funny is funny.

