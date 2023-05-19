Leading film critics shine a spotlight on Gene Kelly, the American dancer whose athletic style and classical ballet technique transformed the movie musical.

I’m so disappointed. I was saving this one for when Hal got back, and of course we now know that’s not going to happen. Well, Hal my friend, this one is for you anyway.

This is a fantastic documentary called Gene Kelly: To Live and Dance. The biography uses a blend of archival footage and interviews (including with his son and eldest daughter) to celebrate Kelly’s astounding talent both as a performer and as a person.

I hope you enjoy the film as much as I did.