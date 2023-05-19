My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

To Live and Dance

by 4 Comments

Leading film critics shine a spotlight on Gene Kelly, the American dancer whose athletic style and classical ballet technique transformed the movie musical.

I’m so disappointed. I was saving this one for when Hal got back, and of course we now know that’s not going to happen. Well, Hal my friend, this one is for you anyway.

This is a fantastic documentary called Gene Kelly: To Live and Dance. The biography uses a blend of archival footage and interviews (including with his son and eldest daughter) to celebrate Kelly’s astounding talent both as a performer and as a person.

I hope you enjoy the film as much as I did.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “To Live and Dance

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 19, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    I love Gene Kelly so will definitely need to watch this when I have more time. Thanks for drawing it to my attention.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    May 19, 2023 at 2:15 pm

    I’ll finish this later but I always loves Singing in the rain. Of course my first thought was Hal. I just hate when we don’t get to say “Good By” .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Michele
    May 19, 2023 at 5:35 pm

    I can just imagine what Hal would have said about this documentary.

    Like

    Reply
  4. lois
    May 19, 2023 at 6:54 pm

    I would have loved to read Hal’s comment on this. He’d have loved it, though.

    Like

    Reply

