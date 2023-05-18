Etsomnia™ 357: Falling Flat

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

Stupid age. Stupid walk-and-stand-intensive job. Stupid FEET. In case you haven’t already guessed, today’s post is all about low-heeled dress shoes, damnit. You have to understand that for decades, I was known for my sky-high heels, but the (w)heels have come off the bus. I just can’t do it anymore. I would say the final descent into flat-heeled madness came when I spent 9 months in my house in flip flops during the early months of Covid. I’ve heard from friends that that particular period ruined many of us for many previously-sported fashion choices (that’s right, underwire, I’m talking to you!). I’ve mostly made my peace with it, though I still long for the days when I could enjoy the confidence (and height) boost that heels gave me.

Today is my attempt to convince myself that though I have been grounded, I need not go gentle into that good (flat) night…

Well, here’s a classy and attractive way to start! By LookieAtelier

The camel toe of shoes

My only concern is that I’d likely spend all my time trying to stand on pointe. By VintageParkShoes

They call these shoes femme fatale, but I think they’re closer to farm fatale.

My goodness, these are lovely! By BaliELF

That’s one way to hide your chipped pedicure…

I’m not much for brogues, but these are undeniably adorable! By JuliaBoShoes

Anyone else suddenly thinking about this guy?

Into the shopping cart they go… By HatemShoes

From the iconic film, “Rebel Without a Mirror.”

My mother would have loved these (and I love them, too!). By MoyaCollection

These terrible things should come with a pointy hat and a black cat.

If only I could count on my feet not swelling, I’d be all over these! By ColoresdeMexicoMX

Why would we spend all that time making our legs look hairless, only to strap on these foot merkins?