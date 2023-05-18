Etsomnia™ 357: Falling Flat

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.
Stupid age. Stupid walk-and-stand-intensive job. Stupid FEET. In case you haven’t already guessed, today’s post is all about low-heeled dress shoes, damnit. You have to understand that for decades, I was known for my sky-high heels, but the (w)heels have come off the bus. I just can’t do it anymore. I would say the final descent into flat-heeled madness came when I spent 9 months in my house in flip flops during the early months of Covid. I’ve heard from friends that that particular period ruined many of us for many previously-sported fashion choices (that’s right, underwire, I’m talking to you!). I’ve mostly made my peace with it, though I still long for the days when I could enjoy the confidence (and height) boost that heels gave me.
Today is my attempt to convince myself that though I have been grounded, I need not go gentle into that good (flat) night…
May 18, 2023 at 6:24 am
Farm fatale! BWAHAHAHA! My high heel days were over following my first pregnancy when somehow I gained a shoe size and couldn’t seem to balance myself. My shoe size returned to its former size but I could no longer tolerate more than an inch of a heel. Boo. You found some nice ones to scatter here among the crazies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 18, 2023 at 11:19 am
Like the poor, the crazies will always be with us…
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 18, 2023 at 11:47 am
I have a closetful of heels that I cannot bear to part with whilst I ponder Poshmarking them… 😥
I am loving those Mexican leather sandals yet I have the same issue with straps making my ankles swell a bit.
LikeLike
May 18, 2023 at 12:53 pm
I grew up as a tomboy and was often in my brothers’ hand-me-down shoes so I never learned to walk in heels of any real height. The most I manage is a pretty low block or wedge heel. I, therefore, appreciate an attractive, dressy flat. I instinctively liked the silver shoes until I simultaneously read your camel toe caption and spotted the weird toe form. Can that be at all comfy, especially in a fairly inflexible textile? Please tell me the horrific gold toe shoes are some kind of photoshop joke and not something anyone would actually wear. I love those woven rainbow shoes but I went from a narrow to wide foot after all my pregnancies so they would alas never work for middle-aged me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 18, 2023 at 1:15 pm
Oh dear–that blue fuzzy pair. **whatta ya mean are they Crocs?! This is real fur!** Real fur what would be my question. 😬
LikeLike
May 18, 2023 at 2:31 pm
I have never been a shoe person which is why I really do need a new pair. Some of these are really nice for dress but I don’t do that much either. Loafers or more my style but out side most of the time I’m in Muck boots in the garden or fields.
LikeLike
May 18, 2023 at 2:49 pm
I had given up on ever wearing heels again, until I rediscovered Fluevogs (free online shipping, no problem with returns). Among the wild and crazy styles are some with wide, flat heels that are as comfortable as Sensible Shoes without the sensible look. When they introduced the Paulson, which was my birth name, and when I saw it was a style I could wear, I had no choice but to get them. Now, every time I go out in these bright red beauties, I get at least one compliment.
LikeLike