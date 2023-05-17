Sharra Frank

Minneapolis-based mosaic artist Sharra Frank has been working with mosaics for about 13 years since she was given a mosaic still life assignment in school. Though she began working with paper, she quickly moved on to more substantial materials including tile, beads, shells, rhinestones, and found objects like shells. In addition to sculpting her own surfaces to house her mosaics, Frank also teaches the art form and sells many of the unique shapes she created to fill with mosaic materials.

Today, in addition to her teaching and making of mosaic supplies, Frank still has her hand in making mosaics including public art installations, community murals, and private commissions.

You can see all of Sharra Frank’s lovely creations on her website, in her Etsy shop, and on Instagram and Facebook.