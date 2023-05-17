My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

In Pieces

by 6 Comments

Sharra Frank

Minneapolis-based mosaic artist Sharra Frank has been working with mosaics for about 13 years since she was given a mosaic still life assignment in school. Though she began working with paper, she quickly moved on to more substantial materials including tile, beads, shells, rhinestones, and found objects like shells. In addition to sculpting her own surfaces to house her mosaics, Frank also teaches the art form and sells many of the unique shapes she created to fill with mosaic materials.

Today, in addition to her teaching and making of mosaic supplies, Frank still has her hand in making mosaics including public art installations, community murals, and private commissions.

You can see all of Sharra Frank’s lovely creations on her website, in her Etsy shop, and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “In Pieces

Leave a comment

  1. Jessica Ward
    May 17, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Found your blog recently and am delighted to have this daily dose of beautiful coming to my inbox. Today’s art is really lovely. Thank you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. ChrisLomaka
    May 17, 2023 at 11:04 am

    whoa. i love her occasional use of the preexisting patterns (like turning the leaves into feathers).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    May 17, 2023 at 11:20 am

    She makes it look easy….It would drive me crazy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.