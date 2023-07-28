Reggie Guilluame is very into making people happy, and he does it in a very sweet, inclusive way. He hangs out on the streets and in the subways of New York City (and elsewhere), and invites passers by to sing with him. I’m sure he gets ignored and/or rejected plenty (I am pretty sure I’ve passed him by myself), but he doesn’t let that stop him.

“I’m not looking for talent, I’m just looking for bravery.” – Reggie Guilluame

He’s surprisingly successful at getting people to sing with him. Who could resist that smile? Alright, Reggie, I promise if I encounter you out in the wild, I’ll try to be brave, too. These videos are making me wonder what kind of special experiences I’ve been walking past. I think it’s time for me to be more generous with street performers.

You can follow Reggie Guilluame on his Guitaro5000 website, on his two Youtube accounts, Sing With Me and Guitaro5000, and on Instagram and Facebook.